Eminem, Dr. Dre & Mary J. Blige Surge Back to Billboard Artist 100’s Top 10 After 2022 Super Bowl Performance

Eminem and Dr. Dre perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

The Weeknd tallies a 27th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 (dated Feb. 26), remaining the top musical act in the U.S., while Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige all return to the chart’s top 10 following their Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show performances Feb. 13.

The Weeknd’s hits LP The Highlights ranks at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 33,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data, while his newest album, Dawn FM, places at No. 11 (28,000 units). Plus, his 2011 mixtape House of Balloons debuts at No. 113 (10,000 units) after it was reissued on vinyl; it also starts at No. 4 on Vinyl Albums (6,000 copies sold on vinyl) and No. 10 on Top Album Sales (7,000 sold overall).

The Weeknd also lands four songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100, led by former No. 1 “Save Your Tears,” with Ariana Grande, now at No. 18.

Dating to the Artist 100’s launch in 2014, only Taylor Swift (50 weeks) and Drake (36) have spent more time at No. 1 than The Weeknd.

Eminem vaults from No. 32 to No. 4 on the Artist 100 following his Super Bowl spotlight, during which he performed “Lose Yourself.” His 2002-03 12-week Hot 100 No. 1 re-enters the chart at No. 40, up 106% to 7.9 million streams and 1,153% to 19,000 downloads sold. It had last appeared on the chart in March 2003.

Eminem also lands four albums on the Billboard 200, paced by Curtain Call: The Hits, which roars 126-8 (31,000 units, up 256%).

Dr. Dre likewise returns to the Artist 100’s top 10, surging 50-5, thanks to his halftime performance, as his LP Dr. Dre – 2001 soars 108-9 on the Billboard 200 (30,000 units, up 219%), ranking in the top 10 for the first time since May 2000. Plus, his hits “Still D.R.E.” and “The Next Episode” — both featuring Snoop Dogg — re-enter the Hot 100 at Nos. 23 and 37, respectively. The former far surpasses its original No. 93 high in 1999; the latter reached No. 23 in 2000.

Blige also revisits the Artist 100’s top 10, blasting 92-7, following her halftime show set and the arrival of her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous. The LP debuts at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 with 25,000 units, while its title track bows at No. 83 on the Hot 100, where it’s her first entry as a lead artist since April 2012.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.