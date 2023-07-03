Elton John, Lewis Capaldi and Others Experience ‘Glastonbury Effect’ on U.K. Charts

The mud has dried on Glastonbury Festival 2023, but the good times continue to roll for a string of this year’s performers.

Elton John’s Diamonds (via Mercury/UMC) collection goes off like a rocket following the pop legend’s headline slot at the main Pyramid Stage, on the final night.

The career retrospective climbs 11-2 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, published June 30, with an 188% uptick in week-on-week chart sales (sales and streams), according to the Official Charts Company.

The Rocket Man also makes his mark on the Official U.K. Singles Chart as his “Cold Heart” (EMI/Warner Records) collaboration with Dua Lipa, remixed by Pnau, vaults 66-30 and his 1983 classic “I’m Still Standing” (Mercury) stands at No. 34. That’s the first top 40 appearance for the single since its year of release.

Elton’s Glastonbury slot was billed as potentially his last show on home soil.

There’s an impressive chart ride for Stephen Sanchez who, after joining Elton on stage, sees his ballad “Until I Found You” (Republic Records) reennter the singles chart at No. 14, for a new high. “Until I Found You” posts a 105% week-on-week gain in combined sales.

Lewis Capaldi’s emotionally-charged performance at Glasto has seen the Scottish artist’s sophomore set Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent (EMI) fly 16-3 — thanks to a 68% week-on-week gain in combined sales, the OCC reports. Also, Lewis’s debut LP Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent rises 34-9 on the chart, with a 114% gain in combined sales, while his trans-Atlantic hit “Someone You Loved” climbs 98-49 on the singles survey.

Around 210,000 people partied at Glastonbury from Friday, June 23, until Sunday, June 25, with the BBC airing all the hottest performances and highlights.

The Arctic Monkeys swung into Glastonbury with a Friday night headline slot, and this week lands three albums in the U.K. top 40 –– the most for any performer at the popular summertime festival.

The Sheffield rock band’s 2013 set AM lifts 12-7, 2005 debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not gains 29-20 and 2006’s Favourite Worst Nightmare reenters the top 40 at No. 38 — all through Domino Recordings.

Also benefiting from the exposure of playing Britain’s best-know festival is Foo Fighters. The band’s surprise set at the Eavis’ Worthy Farm helps lift former leader But Here We Are (Columbia), up 31-14, while their career retrospective The Essential Foo Fighters (Sony Music CG) enjoys a 63-22 spike, with a 67% week-on-week gain in combined sales, according to the OCC.

Lana Del Rey’s abridged Glasto set has added steam to her sophomore album Born To Die (Polydor), up 43-29, while Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. renters at No. 75, and Norman F**king Rockwell returns to the tally at No. 90.

Finally, Saturday Glastonbury headliners Guns N’ Roses can boast the highest-climber on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with Greatest Hits. Thanks to a 95% gain in combined sales, the collection soars 96-31.

One of those mega-hits, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” (Geffen), which peaked at No. 6 back in 1989, appears at No. 40 on the singles tally. That’s “Sweet Child’s” first stint in the top 40 in 34 years.