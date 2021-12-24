Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’ Is Australia’s Christmas No. 1

Christmas always arrives early in Australia, and it’s a particularly joyful one this year for Adele, Elton John, Dua Lipa and Pnau.

Elton and Dua’s “Cold Heart” (Pnau Remix) is the Christmas No. 1 in the land Down Under, where it clocks up five non-consecutive weeks at the summit.

“Cold Heart” (via Warner/Universal) is just one week away from equaling Elton’s all-time streak at No. 1, the double A-side Princess Diana tribute “Something About The Way You Look Tonight”/Candle in the Wind 1997.”

The current frame is glittering with Christmas tunes, led by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Columbia/Sony) lifting 8-2. Carey’s Christmas classic just misses out on a rare four-peat; the single has led the survey in the holiday seasons of 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Also impacting the Top 20 are Wham’s “Last Christmas” (up 12-9 via Sony), Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” (up 13-10 via Reprise/Warner), Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” (up 21-12 via Universal), Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s “Merry Christmas” (up 29-16 via Universal/Warner), and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (up 34-17 via Universal).

Meanwhile, Adele’s 30 (Columbia/Sony) notches a fifth consecutive week at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, with the week’s best-selling tally on vinyl.

A social media campaign helps Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train (GAWD/EMI) lift 5-3, for a new peak. Christmas Train includes Paul Kelly’s signature song “How to Make Gravy,” a seasonal classic about a dad in jail, missing his extended family ahead of the big day and dishing out his special gravy-making tips. The ARIA Hall of Famer’s first Xmas set is the highest-placed festive LP on the latest chart.