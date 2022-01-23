Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’ Continues Hot Streak In Australia

Elton John and Dua Lipa enter an eighth week at No. 1 in Australia with “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” while The Weeknd retains top spot on the national albums chart with Dawn FM (Republic/Universal).

With its latest crown, “Cold Heart” (via Warner/Universal) notches a 23rd week in the ARIA Top 10, and it’s Elton’s longest-serving chart leader in these parts.

Further down the list, there are notable climbs for Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott’s platinum-certified “Where Are You Now” (Sony), up 11-9 for its peak position; while Encanto soundtrack numbers “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (12-10 via Universal), and Jessica Darrow’s “Surface Pressure” (24-20 via Universal) hit new highs.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast electronic music producer Luude gets to work with his remix of “Down Under” (Sweat It Out/Xelon) featuring Colin Hay. The banging track, a cover of Men at Work’s ‘80s hit, lifts 19-14 in its second week.

With The Weeknd securing a second chart title with Dawn FM, the Canadian artist boasts a personal best. It’s the first of Abel Tesfaye’s four leaders to log more than one week at No. 1.

British alternative rock trio The Wombats earn a fourth Top 10 album with Fix Yourself, Not The World (Warner), new at No. 2. That feat matches the band’s previously results of The Wombats Proudly Present… This Modern Glitch (No. 2 in May 2011) and Glitterbug (No. 2 in April 2015).

British DJ and producer Bonobo had a career high with Fragments (Ninja Tune/Inertia), his seventh studio set. It’s new at No. 6, well ahead of his previous album Migration, which reached No. 12 back in January 2017.

Finally, ARIA Award-winning indie rock outfit Lime Cordiale snag a Top 10 debut for Cordi Elba (Chugg/MGM), their collaborative mini album with British actor Idris Elba. It’s new at No. 9.

Led by brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach, Lime Cordiale cut the album in Sydney while Elba was in town shooting a movie. It’s the followup to Lime Cordiale’s 14 Steps To A Better You, which led the ARIA Albums Chart in July 2020 and won them breakthrough artist at the 2020 ARIA Awards.