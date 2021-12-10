Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’ Returns to No. 1 In Australia

Elton John and Dua Lipa charge back to No. 1 in Australia with “Cold Heart” (Columbia/Sony), as Christmas tunes light up the singles chart.

Remixed by Sydney trio Pnau, “Cold Heart” lifts 2-1 and has now logged 17 consecutive weeks in the ARIA Top 10.

“Cold Heart” pumps up the tally ahead of former leaders from Adele (“Easy On Me” via Columbia/Sony), and The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber (“Stay” via Columbia/Sony), while viral star Gayle holds at No. 4 with “ABCDEFU” (Atlantic/Warner).

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (Polydor/Universal) is heating up once again. The electro-pop song, a slow burner in the U.S., led triple j Hottest 100 poll for 2020, announced in January of this year. “Heat Waves,” a former No. 1, rises 8-5 on the current frame.

It’s summer in Australia, though Christmas songs always hit the right note at this time of year. Mariah Carey’s former leader “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Columbia/Sony) lifts 18-8, while Michael Buble’s “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” (Reprise/Warner) rises 25-14. Ed Sheeran and Elton John bag a Top 40 debut with “Merry Christmas” (Universal/Warner), which appears on Sheeran’s Christmas edition of = (equals) and a new cut of Elton’s The Lockdown Sessions.

“Merry Christmas,” the runaway leader on the midweek U.K. chart, is Elton’s first holiday single since “Step Into Christmas” from 1973.

The highest new entry on the current ARIA Singles Chart belongs to SZA, as “I Hate U” (RCA/Sony) bows to No. 19. It’s the U.S. neo-soul artist’s second appearance on the ARIA Chart in 2021 as a solo artist, following “Good Days,” which peaked at No. 7 in February. SZA also appeared on the Doja Cat track “Kiss Me More,” which peaked at No. 2 in May of this year.

Meanwhile, Adele retains her Australian album chart crown with 30, which enters a third week at No. 1.