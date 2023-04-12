Ellie Goulding Chases U.K. Chart Double

Ellie Goulding is eyeing a slice of heaven — a U.K. chart double.

The English singer and songwriter leads the midweek chart for second week with “Miracle” (via Polydor), her throwback rave single with Calvin Harris, and her fifth studio set Higher Than Heaven heads-up the midweek albums survey.

If Higher Than Heaven holds its spot, Goulding will boast a fourth leader following debut Lights (from 2010), Halcyon (2012) and Brightest Blue (2020). The only LP to miss out was 2015’s Delirium, which peaked at No. 3.

New at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update is Hope (EMI), the sixth studio album from U.S. rapper, singer-songwriter and producer NF. If Hope hangs in there, it’ll give NF (real name: Nathan John Feuerstein) a career best following 2019’s The Search (No. 7) and 2021’s Clouds (No. 12).

Following a 20th anniversary reissue of Linkin Park’s sophomore album Meteora (Warner Records), the LP is about to fire back into the top 5, at No. 3. The former leader contains previously-unreleased material featuring vocals from the late Chester Bennington, who died in 2017, aged 41.

Another fresh title on track for a top 5 berth is Daughter’s Stereo Mind Game (4AD). It’s new at No. 4 on the midweek chart, for what would be the indie folk trio’s highest-charting album to date and first top 10, eclipsing their previously charting efforts If You Leave from 2013 (No. 16 peak) and 2016’s Not to Disappear (No. 17).

Finally, Scottish singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi is enjoying a sales bump following the release of his Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now (EMI). His chart-topping 2019 debut Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent is set to lift 17-6.

All will be revealed when the OCC publishes its weekly charts on Friday (April 14).

