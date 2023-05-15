Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma’s ‘Ella Baila Sola,’ Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny’s ‘Un x100to’ Top Billboard Global Charts

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” returns to No. 1 for a second week atop the Billboard Global 200 chart (dated May 20).

Plus, Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” notches a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Ella Baila Sola’ Back Atop Global 200

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” rebounds 2-1 to top the Billboard Global 200 for a second week, with 92.9 million streams (down 7%) and 3,000 sold (down 30%) worldwide May 5-11. The collab initially led three weeks earlier, becoming the chart’s first No. 1 for the regional Mexican genre.

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” drops to No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200, following two weeks at the summit, as it became the second regional Mexican leader on the list.

Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” shoots 5-3 on the Global 200 for a new high, up 8% to 84 million streams and 38% to 5,000 sold worldwide; Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” recedes to No. 4 from its No. 3 best; and Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” slips 4-5, after 12 weeks on top in January-April.

‘100’ = 3 Weeks at No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” rules the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a third week, led by 73.7 million streams (up 3%) outside the U.S. May 5-11.

Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” flies 6-2 on Global Excl. U.S. for a new best, up 8% to 66.7 million streams and 24% to 2,000 sold outside the U.S.

Peso Pluma ranks at Nos. 3 and 4 on Global Excl. U.S., as “La Bebe,” with Yng Lvcas, falls to No. 3 from its No. 2 high, and “Ella Baila Sola,” with Eslabon Armado, descends 3-4, after reaching No. 2; and Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 5, following a record-tying (with Harry Styles’ “As It Was”) 13 weeks at No. 1 beginning upon its debut in January.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated May 20, 2023) will update on Billboard.com Tuesday (May 16). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard's subscription-based service.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.