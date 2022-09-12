Eliza Rose Extends U.K. Singles Chart Reign With ‘B.O.T.A.’

In a historic moment for the U.K. charts, Eliza Rose reigns over the singles survey for a second consecutive week with “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All).”

“B.O.T.A.” (via Warner Records / X One House) with Interplanetary Criminal leads the latest Official U.K. Singles Chart, published Sept. 9, with a market-leading volume of streams, the OCC reports.

Rose etches her name in the books, as the latest survey represents the first-ever Official U.K. Singles Chart published under a king — Charles III.

The London DJ and her hit might be the baddest of them all, though Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last Thursday (Sept. 8), aged 96, was the longest reigning monarch of them all, notching 70 years on the throne.

The Official Singles chart was launched back in November 1952, the same year Queen Elizabeth II was crowned.

Staying with the U.K.’s singles survey, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (via Parlophone) climbs 7-2 for a new peak. The dance track, which interpolates Eiffel 65’s 1998 leader “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” is the best-selling digital download this week in the U.K., according to the OCC.

Also on the up is OneRepublic’s Top Gun: Maverick anthem “I Ain’t Worried” (Interscope), rising 4-3, the highest chart position for the U.S. band since 2014’s “Love Runs Out” also went to No. 3.

Meanwhile, top 10 releases from KSI and Tom Grennan (“Not Over Yet” up 6-4 via Atlantic), Nicki Minaj (“Super Freaky Girl” up 11-6 via Republic Records), James Hype and Miggy Dela Rosa (“Ferrari” up 8-7 via Island/The Cross Records), and Luude with Mattafix (“Big City Life” up 10-9 via Warner Records) find new peaks.

In a barren week for new releases, the top debut belongs to the 1975 with “I’m In Love With You” (Dirty Hit), new at No. 29, for the British alternative rock outfit’s first top 40 appearance in two years.

Indeed, “I’m In Love With You” is the only top 40 debutant on the Official U.K. Singles Chart for the latest cycle.