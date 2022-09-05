Eliza Rose Dethrones LF System on U.K. Singles Chart

LF System’s two-month reign in the U.K. is over, ended by Eliza Rose’s “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)” (via Warner Records), which climbs to the summit in its sixth week.

Rose’s viral hit with Interplanetary Criminal lifts 2-1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, squeezing LF System’s summer smash “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records) to No. 2, halting its eight-week unbroken streak.

According to the Official Charts Company, “B.O.T.A.” is the U.K.’s 1,400th No. 1 single, and Rose becomes the first female DJ to top the chart in two decades, since Sonique’s “It Feels So Good” in 2002.

“B.O.T.A.” has been gathering steam across the festival season, the OCC reports, accumulating a market-leading 4.8 million streams during the latest cycle.

The highest new entry on the current survey is “Hold Me Closer” (EMI/RCA), Elton John’s collaboration with Britney Spears. It’s new at No. 3, and is the most-downloaded song of the week in the U.K.

Though it misses out on top billing, “Hold Me Closer” becomes Elton’s fourth consecutive Top 5 entry in a year. And it represents a strong chart comeback for Britney, her first song since 2016 and highest peak since “Scream & Shout” with Will.I.Am lead the survey in 2012.

“Hold Me Closer” blasted to No. 1 on Australia’s singles chart last Friday.

A second new entry cracks the U.K. top 10 this week. David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (via Parlophone) arrives at at No. 7, powered by a viral demo of the track, originally cut in 2017. It’s Rexha’s fourth top 10 appearance, and first in five years. Guetta now has 28 top tier entries, the most recent coming in April with “Crazy What Love Can Do,” which peaked at No. 5.

Finally, Australia DJ and producer Luude has a second top 10 single, with “Big City Life” (Warner Records), his dance music nugget with Mattafix. It’s the followup to Luude’s “Down Under” with Men at Work’s Colin Hay, which accelerated all the way to No. 5 earlier this year. “Big City Life” rises 11-10 in its 10th week on the survey.