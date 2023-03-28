Hot 100 First-Timers: Eladio Carrión Debuts With Bad Bunny Collab ‘Coco Chanel’

Puerto Rican trap-reggaeton singer Eladio Carrión notches his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated April 1), as his new collaboration with Bad Bunny, “Coco Chanel,” debuts at No. 87.

The song, released March 17 via Rimas Entertainment, opens with 6.2 million U.S. streams in its opening week, according to Luminate. It concurrently starts at No. 14 on Hot Latin Songs, becoming Carrión’s eighth and highest charting entry.

“Coco Chanel” appears on Carrión’s fourth LP, 3MEN2 KBRN, which debuts at No. 3 on Top Latin Albums and No. 16 on the all-genre Billboard 200 with 25,000 equivalent album units earned. It marks Carrión’s fourth top 10 on Top Latin Albums and highest charting title on the Billboard 200. His previous two sets, Sauce Boyz 2 and SEN2 KBRN, Vol. 2, reached Nos. 92 and 121 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Carrión has been a consistent hitmaker on Billboard’s Latin chart listings since 2020. He first appeared on a Billboard chart in February 2020, when Sauce Boyz debuted and peaked at No. 6 on Latin Rhythm Albums and No. 8 on Top Latin Albums.

Beyond “Coco Chanel,” Carrión has charted seven other hits on Hot Latin Songs: “Tata,” with J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Bobby Shmurda (No. 50 peak in 2021); “Sauce Boy Freestyle 5” (No. 47, 2021); “No Te Deseo el Mal,” with Karol G (No. 29, 2021); “Jóvenes Millonarios,” with Myke Towers (No. 44, 2021); “Nunca y Pico,” with Yandel and Maluma (No. 47, 2022); “Mbappe” (No. 21, 2022); and “Gladiador” (No. 39, 2022).

As for Bad Bunny, “Coco Chanel” earns the superstar his 68th entry on the Hot 100, extending his record for the most among acts that record primarily Latin music. It’s also his record-extending 145th hit on Hot Latin Songs.

Billboard’s Hot 100 First-Timers column highlights artists who achieve their first career entries on the Hot 100.