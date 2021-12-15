Eladio Carrión Scores His Highest Ranking on Top Latin Albums Chart With ‘Sauce Boyz 2’

Eladio Carrión earns his highest ranking on the Top Latin Albums chart thanks to his latest album Sauce Boyz 2, which debuts at No. 2 on the Dec. 18-dated ranking.

“I feel great to be charting in the top 3 ranking, Carrión tells Billboard. “I don’t think we have ever broken top 5 so I’m just grateful to my fans and the crazy support they always give me and to my team; we put a lot of work into this project.”

The 22-track effort starts with 13,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 9, according to MRC Data. (One unit equals to one album sale, 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams for a song on the album.)

Of the set’s first week total, 12,000 units derive from streaming activity, that equals to 18.4 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks in its opening week. The remainder stem from traditional album sales and track sales.

With 13,000 equivalent album units in its opening week, Sauce Boyz 2 represents Carrión’s highest start by units earned among his four Top Latin Albums entries. His previous best week came from debut album Sauce Boyz’s first full tracking week on the chart, when it logged 5,000 units on the Feb. 15, 2020-dated survey. The 16-track album earned the rapper and singer a first top 10 on the overall Latin albums list.

Sauce Boyz 2, released via Rimas Entertainment on Dec. 2, showcases an exploratory phase for Carrion going from trap to reggaetón and hip-hop, including synthwave beats, electro pop and drill. It also features an array of Latin artists including Arcángel, Bizarrap, Karol G, Duki, and Nicky Jam.

“We made a bunch of these beats from scratch in a couple beat-making camps we did, just trying to find the perfect sound for the album,” Carrión adds. “I always wanted Sauce Boyz 2 to be a 20+ song album so the most challenging thing was giving each song its identity. I didn’t want anything sounding like something I have done before. A new experience for the fans.”

The album marks Carrión’s second top 10 on Top Latin Albums. It follows another 2021 entry, the No. 20-peaking set Sen2 KBNR, Vol. 1 (July 17-dated list). The former concurrently earns the Puerto Rican his first visit to the overall Billboard 200 tally as the album bows at No. 92.

As Sauce Boyz 2 arrives, two of the songs of the album debut on the all-metric Hot Latin Songs chart, led by “No Te Deseo El Mal,” with Karol G, at No. 29. The track registered 2.1 million streams in its opening week, the highest sum of the album’s tracks. “Jovenes Millonarios,” meanwhile, with Myke Towers, opens at No. 44 with 1.6 million clicks.

“I think I really relate to ‘Quienes Son Ustedes,’ he continues. “It’s basically a freestyle of how I’m feeling at this height of my career as an artist and person. ‘Jóvenes Millonarios’ is dope too for the same reason but I’m just talking my s–t.”

The album, which likewise launches at No. 2 on Latin Rhythm Albums, was preceded by one other track: “Sauce Boy Freestyle 5,” a No. 47 debut and peak (Oct. 30-dated tally).