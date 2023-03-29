Eladio Carrión’s ‘3MEN2 KBRN’ Debuts at No. 3 on Top Latin Albums Chart

Eladio Carrión nets his fourth top 10 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart as 3MEN2 KBRN debuts at No. 3 on the list dated April 1. The set earned 25,000 equivalent units in the U.S. during the March 17-23 tracking week, according to Luminate.

As is characteristic in the Latin rhythmic format, streaming comprises the majority of the set’s starting sum. That figure equals 31.2 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs in its first week, while 500 units stem from album sales and track-equivalent album units.

On the multimetric Top Latin Albums chart as measured in equivalent album units, each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

3MEN2 KBRN bests the opening rank of his last album SEN2 KBRN, Vol. 2, which launched at No. 4 in November. Previously, Carrión, a Missouri native with Puerto Rican heritage, nearly missed the top slot with the No. 2 debut and peak of Sauce Boyz 2 in December 2021. Plus, he debuted and peaked at No. 8 on the all-Latin albums tally with Sauce Boyz in 2020.

The 23-track 3MEN2 KBRN was released March 17, the first day of its tracking week, through Rimas. It earns the second-largest opening week in terms of overall units in 2023, after Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito, which debuted at No. 1 with 94 million units.

Notably, in the last 12 months, 3MEN2 ranks sixth in terms of first-week units. Here is the albums rundown:

Overall Units, Title, Artist, Debut Date, Debut Rank

274,000, Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny, May 21, 2022, No. 1

94,000, Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G, March 11, 2023, No. 1

29,000, Nostalgia, Eslabon Armado, May 21, 2022, No. 2

29,000, LEGENDADDY, Daddy Yankee, April 9,2022, No. 1

26,000, Fórmula, Vol. 3, Romeo Santos, Sept. 17, 2022, No. 2

25,000, 3MEN2 KBRN, Eladio Carrion, April 1, 2023, No. 3

Further, 3MEN2 blasts in at No. 16 on the all-genre Billboard 200, a career high for Carrión on the overall albums ranking, by far surpassing the No. 92 debut and peaking Sauce Boyz 2 in December 2021.

3MEN2 boasts a collective of superstars, with Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Future, Bad Bunny and Quavo among its 23-track set collaborators. As the set arrives, two tracks debut on Hot Latin Songs: “Coco Chanel,” with Bad Bunny, at No. 14 and “Si La Calle Llama,” featuring Myke Towers, at No. 40. The former gifts Carrión his highest-charting title on the multimetric list.

Elsewhere, 3MEN2 concurrently arrives at No. 3 on Latin Rhythm Albums, also Carrion’s second-best performance there.