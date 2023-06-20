Hot 100 First-Timers: El Alfa Enters With Peso Pluma Collab ‘Plebada’

El Alfa scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 (chart dated June 24), as his new collaboration with Peso Pluma, “Plebada” debuts at No. 68.

The song, released June 8 through El Jefe Records, debuts with 7.8 million official streams, 336,000 radio airplay audience impressions and 1,000 downloads sold June 9-15, according to Luminate. It also debuts at No. 12 on Hot Latin Songs and No. 129 on the Billboard Global 200.

El Alfa (real name: Emanuel Herrera Batista) has been churning out Billboard-charting hits since 2017. He notched his first chart appearance on Sept. 2, 2017, when his debut full-length Disciplina debuted at No. 11 on Latin Rhythm Albums and No. 45 on Top Latin Albums.

Since then, he’s charted his four additional studio sets on Top Latin Albums: El Hombre (No. 7 peak in 2018), El Androide (No. 9, 2020), Sabiduria (No. 16, 2022) and Sagitario (No. 28, 2022).

El Alfa has also charted 18 total titles on the Hot Latin Songs chart to-date, all since 2018. Here’s a recap, ranked by peak positions:

Peak Position, Title

No. 9, “La Mama De La Mama,” with CJ X Chael Produciendo/feat. El Cherry Scom

No. 12, “La Romana” (Bad Bunny feat. El Alfa)

No. 12, “Plebada,” with Peso Pluma

No. 13, “Que Calor” (Major Lazer & J Balvin feat. El Alfa)

No. 14, “Pam,” with Justin Quiles and Daddy Yankee

No. 22, “Bebe,” with Camilo

No. 24, “Fulanito,” with Becky G

No. 26, “Gogo Dance”

No. 27, “!Wow BB!,” with Natti Natasha and Chimbala

No. 30, “Coronao Now,” with Lil Pump

No. 32, “Pikete,” with Nicky Jam

No. 33, “Bombon,” with Daddy Yankee and Lil Jon

No. 34, “Curazao,” with Farruko

No. 36, “Wow!,” (Bryant Myers, Nicky Jam & Arcangel feat. Darell & El Alfa)

No. 42, “Mi Mami,” feat. Cardi B

No. 46, “Singapur,” with Farruko, Myke Towers, Chencho Corleone and Justin Quiles

No. 47, “Xoxa,” with Farruko

No. 50, “Ten Cuidado,” with Pitbull, Iamchino, Farruko and Omar Courtz

Among his other chart appearances, El Alfa has scored four entries on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, including one top 10: “Que Calor,” with Major Lazer and J Balvin, reached No. 6 in 2019. Radio-wise, he logged eight hits on Latin Airplay, 11 on Latin Rhythm Airplay, four on Latin Pop Airplay and one on both Pop Airplay and Rhythmic Airplay.

On June 5, El Alfa announced his La Leyenda del Dembow Tour in the U.S., set to run this October through December.