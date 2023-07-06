Hot 100 First-Timers: Edgardo Nuñez & Los Dareyes de la Sierra Arrive With Peso Pluma Collab ‘VVS’

Edgardo Nuñez and Los Dareyes de la Sierra are both officially Billboard Hot 100 hitmakers thanks to their new collaboration with Peso Pluma, “VVS.”

The song, released June 22 via Double P Records on Peso Pluma’s new album Génesis, debuts at No. 54 on the July 8-dated Hot 100 with 8.7 million U.S. streams earned in the June 23-29 tracking week, according to Luminate.

It starts at No. 10 on Hot Latin Songs, where it’s Nuñez’s first top 10, as well as No. 69 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 186 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Nuñez, who is based in Phoenix after growing up in Sinaloa, Mexico, first appeared on Billboard’s charts in August 2022 with his collaboration with Fuerza Regida, “Billete Grande.” The track reached No. 16 on Hot Latin Songs. In November, he scored his second chart entry — “Loco Enamorado” with Junior H (No. 30 peak on Hot Latin Songs).

Nuñez has released eight solo LPs, dating to 2018. He dropped his most recent set, No Ando Solo, in April through Genesis Records.

Los Dareyes de la Sierra, a norteño group from Navojoa, Sonora, Mexico, has been charting on Billboard since 2005. The act first reached a Billboard list that November with “El Jabali,” which hit No. 21 on Regional Mexican Airplay.

The group’s second chart entry, “Hasta El Dia De Hoy,” spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on Regional Mexican Airplay in 2008. It also climbed to No. 3 on Hot Latin Songs, becoming the group’s first entry on that tally. The band has charted 11 songs on Regional Mexican Airplay, two others of which have reached the top 10: “Sufre” (No. 3, 2009) and “Ensename a Olvidar” (No. 5, 2011).

On Hot Latin Songs, Los Dareyes de la Sierra have logged eight appearances. Before “VVS,” the group last charted with “Malas Rachas (En Vivo),” with Tony Aguirre and Luis R Conriquez (No. 37 peak, February). Before that, they had last debuted on Hot Latin Songs in 2011 with “Ensename a Olvidar” (No. 11).

Plus, Los Dareyes de la Sierra have notched five entries on Regional Mexican Albums, including three top 10s: Con Banda (No. 3, 2008), Una Copa Mas (No. 3, 2009) and Me Gusta Lo Bueno (No. 5, 2010). Seven of the group’s albums have hit the all-Latin-encompassing Top Latin Albums chart.

The group is comprised of José Darey Castro, Miguel Enrique Razcón and Juan Vázquez.