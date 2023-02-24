Edgar Barrera Rules Latin Songwriters & Producers Charts Simultaneously

Edgar Barrera spends an 18th week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Songwriters chart (dated Feb. 25), and hits No. 1 on Latin Producers for the first time, thanks to six writing and production credits on the latest Hot Latin Songs survey.

Explore Explore edgar barrera See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Dating to the charts’ launch in 2018, Barrera is just the fourth talent to top both Latin rankings simultaneously.

Tainy first achieved the feat in November 2020, and has since doubled up 24 times. Ovy on the Drums led both charts simultaneously for two consecutive weeks in May 2022 and MAG ruled both on three occasions last November and December.

Here’s a look at all of Barrera’s credits on this week’s Hot Latin Songs chart (he’s credited as both a songwriter and producer on each song):

Rank, Artist Billing, Title

No. 2, Fuerza Regida X Grupo Frontera, “Bebé Dame”

No. 3, Carin León X Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas”

No. 8, Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

No. 16, Grupo Frontera X Grupo Marca Registrada, “Di Que Sí”

No. 32, Fuerza Regida X Grupo Frontera, “911 (En Vivo)”

No. 43, Maluma + Marc Anthony, “La Fórmula”

Barrera’s 18 weeks at No. 1 on the Latin Songwriters chart mark the third-most in the chart’s history, after only Bad Bunny (95) and Tainy (24).

The weekly Latin Songwriters and Latin Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot Latin Songs chart. As with Billboard’s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Latin Songwriters and Latin Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.