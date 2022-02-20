Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Score U.K.’s Highest New Chart Entry With ‘The Joker and The Queen’

Ed Sheeran poses with Taylor Swift backstage before his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden Arena on Nov. 1, 2013 in New York City.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s “The Joker and The Queen” (Asylum) can’t unseat Encanto’s magical hit for the U.K. crown, though it makes a fist of the chart battle.

Sheeran and Swift’s latest collaboration debuts at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, for the highest new entry this week.

The track, which becomes Sheeran’s 36th Top 10 single and Swift’s 18th, enjoyed a “dramatic uplift” following the double-hit of a new mix featuring the U.S. pop superstar’s vocals, and Ed’s performance at the 2022 Brit Awards, held Feb. 9 at the O2 Arena.

“Joker” is one of several tunes which enjoy a post-Brit Awards climb. Among them, Sam Fender’s “Seventeen Going Under” (Polydor) up 7-6; Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” (Asylum) up 20-18; and Adele’s “I Drink Wine” (Columbia) which blasts back into the Top 40, up 75-23.

Meanwhile, U.S. singer and actor Dove Cameron makes her first U.K. chart appearance with “Boyfriend” (Disruptor), new at No. 14 after a cut from it went viral on TikTok.

Further down the list, Central Cee roars to a 10th U.K. Top 40 with “Khabib” (Central Cee), the hip-hop artist’s fourth appearance on the tally in 2022. It’s new at No. 22.

Another homegrown rapper enjoys a Top 40 start, Russ Millions, whose “Reggae & Calypso” (One of a Kind Music) featuring Buni and YV bows at No. 32

At the top of the chart is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto (Walt Disney), which extends its lead as the longest-running U.K. No. 1 this year, with an unbroken five-week run.