Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s ‘The Joker And The Queen’ Is Top Debut on Australia’s Chart

Elton John and Dua Lipa bounce back to the summit of Australia’s singles chart with “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” while Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift land the highest new entry of the week.

After three cycles at No. 2, “Cold Heart” (via Warner/Universal) returns to No. 1 to snag a ninth non-consecutive week atop the ARIA Singles Chart. “Cold Heart” is now double platinum-certified.

A mashup of classic Elton cuts, “Cold Heart” trades places with The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s six-times platinum hit “Stay” (Columbia/Sony), which had locked up 17 weeks at No. 1, the second-best run in chart history.

Sheeran and Swift can boast the hottest start this week, as their latest collaboration, “The Joker And The Queen” (Atlantic/Warner), debuts at No. 11 on the ARIA Chart.

It’s the seventh track to crack the chart from Sheeran’s No. 1 album = (equals), including “Bad Habits” (No. 1 in July 2021) and “Shivers” (No. 2 in November 2021), both of which appear in this week’s Top 10.

A decade after its release, Frank Ocean’s “Lost” (Def Jam/Universal) finds a new chart peak, lifting 23-17. It’s powered by TikTok, where it has been used in more than 216,000 videos.

Further down the list, Dove Cameron makes her first appearance on the ARIA Chart with “Boyfriend” (Columbia/Sony). It’s new at No. 31, and one of just two fresh releases to impact the Top 50 this week.

Meanwhile, Huskii, the Sydney-based rapper, has the first homegrown No. 1 album of the year with Antihero (Island/Universal).

The Wollongong, New South Wales-born hip-hop artist reigns over the ARIA Albums Chart on debut with Antihero, his first full-length album. The artist (real name Ben Hayden) has previously released the EPs Recalled (2020), Brainumb (2017) and Barely Awake & Paranoid (2016), and contributed to Chillinit’s EP 4 Days and the album Family Ties.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Huskii on his first ARIA No. 1 in this week’s Albums Chart, and for being our first Australian No. 1 of the year,” comments ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd. “Huskii’s achieved an incredible feat for an artist who has never appeared on the chart before, proving the Australian music business is still alive, well and constantly surfacing fresh talent. I can’t wait to see which other homegrown artists will top the chart this year.”

Also this week, there are Top Ten debuts for alt-J, whose fourth album The Dream (Liberation/Universal) starts at No. 6; and Eddie Vedder, whose third solo effort Earthling (Universal) bows at No. 8. Earthling is the Pearl Jam frontman’s first solo album since Ukulele Songs from 2011, which peaked at No. 6 on the national survey.