Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s ‘Joker And the Queen’ Set For Royal Debut In U.K.

The only thing standing in the way of Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift winning the U.K. chart crown would appear to be magic.

Sheeran and Swift’s new collaboration “The Joker and the Queen” is on track for a No. 2 debut on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, following Ed’s performance of it last week at the 2022 Brit Awards.

If it keeps its momentum, the single could beat the pair’s last collab, “Everything Has Changed,” which peaked at No. 7 back in 2012.

The spell that could stop it is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the hit song from Disney’s Encanto soundtrack. “Bruno” has led the U.K. chart for the past four weeks and, based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the chart week, it’s racing to a fifth week at the summit.

Sheeran, winner of songwriter of the year at the BRITs, could have four tracks in the Top 20, with his “Peru” collab with Fireboy DML at No. 3, and = (equals) singles “Bad Habits” (No. 16) and “Shivers” (No. 17) appearing further down the list.

Also making an impact on the First Look chart is Dove Cameron, whose “Boyfriend” could give the U.S. actress and singer her first-ever U.K. Top 20 appearance. After going viral on TikTok, the track soars to No. 15 on the chart blast.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is presented late Friday, local time.