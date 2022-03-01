Ed Sheeran Returns to No. 1 on the Artist 100 Chart, Billy Joel Debuts

Ed Sheeran returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated March 5), tallying his 14th week as the top musical act in the U.S., thanks to the continued success of his latest album = and its singles, including “Bad Habits,” which gained following the release of its new remix featuring Bring Me the Horizon.

The album ranks at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 with 24,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data. It debuted at No. 1 on the Nov. 13-dated ranking and has yet to depart the chart’s top 20.

Sheeran places four songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100, including two in the top 10: “Shivers,” at No. 8 after reaching No. 4, and “Bad Habits,” at No. 9 after hitting No. 2. “Bad Habits” surges back to the Hot 100’s top 10 (14-9), up 12% to 10.4 million streams and 48% to 4,200 sold in the Feb. 18-24 tracking week following the Feb. 17 release of its remix featuring Bring Me the Horizon. The two British acts previewed the recorded collab with a performance Feb. 8 at the 2022 Brit Awards.

Notably, this is the 10th time that Sheeran has placed two songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100 simultaneously.

With his 14th week at No. 1, Sheeran ties Justin Bieber and Post Malone for the seventh-most time spent at No. 1 on the Artist 100. Taylor Swift leads all acts with 50 weeks at the summit.

Elsewhere in the Artist 100’s top 10, Beach House re-enters at No. 10, a new high, as its latest LP, Once Twice Melody, opens at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 with 24,000 units. Of that sum, 20,000 are via album sales, sparking the set’s launch at No. 1 on Top Album Sales, where it’s the group’s first leader, and fourth top 10.

Plus, Billy Joel appears on the Artist 100 for the first time since the chart began in 2014, at No. 34, attributed to new reissues of six of his classic albums: 52nd Street, Glass Houses, Innocent Man, Piano Man, Storm Front and The Stranger. Among them, The Stranger re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 186 (7,000 units, up 43%), marking its first placement on the chart since 1981; it peaked at No. 2 in 1978.

On Top Album Sales, The Stranger enters at No. 42 (2,600 sold, up 272%) and Storm Front returns at No. 94 (1,700, up from a negligible amount).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.