Ed Sheeran Eyes Top U.K. Chart Debut With ‘Curtains’

When Ed Sheeran releases new music, his fellow Brits tune-in en masse. That’s certainly been the case since the release last week of Subtract, the fifth and final release in his mathematics-themed collection.

Based on sales and streaming data captured from the early stages of the chart week, Sheeran is on track for two top ten singles, including the debutant “Curtains.” The album track is set to arrive at No. 10 on the national survey, for what would be Sheeran’s 42nd U.K. top 10 appearance.

Also on the First Look chart, former leader “Eyes Closed,” the first release from Subtract, and a track Sheeran performed Sunday on ABC’s American Idol, is set to lift 6-3 on the U.K. chart. Meanwhile, Sheeran’s “Boat” should sail into the top 20, at No. 12, well advanced on its peak position of No. 46.

The English singer and songwriter is a perfect five-for-five on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, including 2019’s No 6 Collaborations Project. Subtract is expected to keep his streak intact.

Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” hasn’t had its wings clipped. After cracking the U.K. top 10 last Friday (May 5), earning Fifty Fifty the distinction as the first K-pop girl group to do so, the viral number could lift to No. 8.

Also on the chart blast, David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” which interpolates Haddaway’s ’90s house number, is hovering just outside the top tier. It’s up 13-11 on the chart blast.

Bring Me The Horizon is on track for a sixth top 40 and the British rockers’ first-ever top 20 single with “LosT.” After 48 hours, the single makes an impact at No. 15.

Finally, British punk outfit Krown Jewelz could net another top 40 appearance with the protest song, “Scrap The Monarchy”. It’s new at No. 17 on the chart blast. Krown Jewelz is the act otherwise known as the K**ts, whose blistering bids for the Christmas No. 1 has landed top 10s in three consecutive years.

At the top of the chart blast, “Miracle,” the ’90s throwback rave tune by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, is heading for a fifth week at No. 1.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday (May 12).

