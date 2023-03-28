Ed Sheeran’s ‘Eyes Closed’ Set to Dethrone Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ on U.K. Chart

Ed Sheeran’s next album campaign is already off to a flying start in the U.K., where lead single “Eyes Closed” (via Atlantic) is racing to No. 1.

“Eyes Closed” dropped last Friday (March 24), ahead of Sheeran’s Subtract album, due out May 5, and it’s the new No. 1 on the Official Chart Update.

If it holds its turf, “Eyes Closed” will give Sheeran a 14th U.K. No. 1, an effort that would see him pass Madonna (13) and draw level with Cliff Richard and Westlife (14 each) on the all-time list.

A Sheeran chart victory would spell the end of a 10-week reign for Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (Columbia). As it stands, Cyrus’ streak is just one week short of Tones And I’s 11-week reign with “Dance Monkey,” the all-time stretch at No. 1 in the U.K. for a solo female singer.

After becoming the first solo member of BTS to crack the top 30 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, Jimin is set for become the first member of the superstar K-pop to crack the U.K. top 20.

Jimin’s “Like Crazy” (BigHit Entertainment), which arrived last Friday with an official music video, is set to enter the chart at No. 11, having slipped from No. 7 on the first chart blast in the cycle.

“Set Me Free – Pt 2” and “Like Crazy” both appear on Jimin’s solo LP Face, which also hit digital service providers last Friday.

Finally, British singer and songwriter Paris Paloma is eyeing her first appearance in the U.K. top 40. “Labour” (via Nettwerk), which has been described as a fiery feminist anthem, starts at No. 30 on the Official Chart Update.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday, March 31.

