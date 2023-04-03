Ed Sheeran’s ‘Eyes Closed’ Blasts to No. 1 In U.K.

Ed Sheeran dethrones Miley Cyrus on the U.K. singles chart as “Eyes Closed” (Atlantic) sprints to No. 1.

With “Eyes Closed,” the first single lifted from Sheeran’s forthcoming album Subtract, the Englishman lands his 14th best-seller on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published March 31, and climbs the all-time leaderboard.

In doing so, “Eyes Closed” ends the 10-week reign of “Flowers”. Cyrus’ hit is stopped one week short of equaling Tones And I’s 11-week run with “Dance Monkey,” which remains the longest-running leader by a female solo artist.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS Ed Sheeran Jimin See latest videos, charts and news

Sheeran now equals the 14 career No. 1s accumulated by Cliff Richard and Westlife, slotting into equal third on the all-time list. Only Elvis Presley (with 21) and the Beatles (17) have more U.K. No. 1s, the Official Charts Company reports.

Also, “Eyes Closed” becomes Sheeran’s 41st Official top 10 single, good enough for fifth on the list of all-time top 10 appearances.

After two-and-a-half months, Cyrus’ “Flowers” (Columbia) loses its crown, dipping 1-2. It continues to rack-up a marketing-leading volume of streams, the OCC reports.

Further down the list, rising Afrobeats star Libianca hits a new peak position with “People” (5K), up 5-4, while BTS member Jimin scores a new mark with “Like Crazy” (BigHit Entertainment). It’s new at No. 8, for the first top 10 appearance by a solo member of BTS. “Like Crazy” debuts just a week after Jimin bagged a solo career best by a BTS member with “Set Me Free Pt. 2,’ which arrived at No. 30.

Finally, 22-year U.K. based artist Paris Paloma bags her first appearance on the Official Chart with “Labour” (Nettwerk). The folk ballad, a viral rallying call against misogyny, starts at No. 29.

