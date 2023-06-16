×
Ed Sheeran Extends Record as ‘Eyes Closed’ Hits No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay Chart

The song becomes Sheeran's eighth leader, furthering his mark for the most among solo males.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 6, 2023, in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran extends his mark for the most No. 1s among solo males in the history of Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart, as “Eyes Closed” rises to the top of the list dated June 24.

The song, released on Atlantic Records, becomes Sheeran’s eighth Adult Pop Airplay leader. Among solo males, he pulls further ahead of runner-up Shawn Mendes (six No. 1s), dating to the chart’s start in Billboard’s pages in March 1996.

Overall, Sheeran ties Katy Perry for the fourth-most Adult Pop Airplay No. 1s, trailing only Maroon 5 (15), P!nk (10) and Taylor Swift (nine).

Here’s an updated recap of Sheeran’s eight Adult Pop Airplay No. 1s:

  • “Eyes Closed,” one week at No. 1 to date, beginning June 24, 2023
  • “Shivers,” two weeks, Feb. 5, 2022
  • “Bad Habits,” seven, Aug. 21, 2021
  • “I Don’t Care” with Justin Bieber, seven, Aug. 3, 2019
  • “Perfect,” nine, Jan. 20, 2018
  • “Shape of You,” 12, March 11, 2017
  • “Photograph,” six, Sept. 12, 2015
  • “Thinking Out Loud,” six, Feb. 21, 2015

Sheeran also adds his 50th cumulative week at No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay, likewise the most among solo males. Among all acts, only Maroon 5 (101) and Matchbox Twenty (54) have totaled more time on top.

“Eyes Closed” is from Sheeran’s album – (Subtract), which debuted at No. 2 on the May 20-dated Billboard 200 chart dated May 20, and has earned 238,000 equivalent album units in the United States since its release, according to Luminate.

All charts dated June 24 will update on Billboard.com Wednesday, June 21 — a day later than usual due to the Juneteenth holiday in the U.S. on Monday, June 19.

