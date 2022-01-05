Ed Sheeran’s ‘Equals’ Chasing U.K. Chart Crown

Ed Sheeran is on track for a third non-consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K. with = (equals).

Sheeran has an enviable chart record in his homeland, where all five of his studio albums have hit No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

Equals (via Asylum) would have logged more weeks at the summit were it not for Adele’s 30 (Columbia), which dropped last November and ruled the Official Charts Company’s year-end chart, with Sheeran’s latest album coming in at No. 2.

Based on midweek data, Sheeran’s 2017’s LP Divide is set to reenter the U.K. Top 10, at No. 7, the OCC reports, with equals at No. 1.

Another veteran act on the rise is ABBA, whose chart-leading comeback album Voyage (Polar) climbs one place to No. 3 on the Official Chart Update, while their career retrospective Gold — the only album in history to log more than 1,000 weeks on the U.K. chart — appears set for a return to the top tier, lifting 12-8.

Expect ABBA Fever to spread in the months ahead: the Swedish pop legends will appear as avatars for a hits-stacked virtual residency in London this spring, under the banner of ABBA Voyage.

A string of hit packages are bouncing on the post-Christmas midweek chart, including sets by Little Mix, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, George Michael, Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, Whitney Houston, Elvis Presley. and The Weeknd, whose new album Dawn FM is due out Friday (Jan. 7).

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday, local time.