Ed Sheeran’s ‘Equals’ Snags U.K. Chart Crown

Ed Sheeran has done it again.
The British singer and songwriter holds top spot on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with = (equals via Asylum), for its third non-consecutive crown.
Sheeran’s latest album was the No. 2 best-seller in the U.K. in 2021, behind only Adele’s 30 (Columbia), according to data published by the Official Charts Company.
A raft of greatest hits collection are on the rise this week, including Little Mix’s Between Us (up 5-4 via RCA), Elton John’s Diamonds (up 9-7 via Mercury/UMC), The Weeknd’s The Highlights (up 18-9 via Republic Records/XO), Fleetwood Mac’s 50 Years – Don’t Stop (up 15-10 via Rhino), ABBA Gold (12-11 via Polydor), Eminem’s Curtain Call – The Hits (27-17 via Interscope), George Michael’s Twenty Five (32-19 via Aegean), The Beatles’ 1 (30-23 via Apple Corps), Michael Jackson’s Number Ones (48-27 via Epic) and David Bowie’s Legacy (54-38 via Parlophone).
Further down the list, a handful of former leaders have found new chart life, including Sheeran’s Divide (11-8), Kylie Minogue’s Disco (51-28 via BMG), Tom Grennan’s Evering Road (42-31 via Insanity), Dave’s We’re All Alone In This Together (47-33 via Dave Neighbourhood), Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever (46-34 via Interscope) and Taylor Swift’s Folklore (66-40 via EMI).
The latest tally is notable for its absence of new releases. No titles debut in the Top 100 on this latest, post-Christmas chart.