Ed Sheeran’s ‘Equals’ Returns to No. 1 on U.K. Albums Chart

Ed Sheeran regains top spot on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with = (Equals), in what turned out to be a nail-biting race.

Fewer than 500 chart sales separate Sheeran’s latest Asylum set from Adele’s 30 (Columbia), the No. 2 album on the latest survey, published Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, Michael Buble’s festive classic Christmas (Reprise) lifts 4-3, its highest peak of the year, while Little Mix’s career retrospective Between Us (RCA) is up 9-5.

The Christmas spirit is coursing through the final albums chart of 2021, including Frank Sinatra’s Ultimate Christmas (UMC), the biggest climber on the current frame up 64 places to No. 33, a new best.

Also, Mariah Carey reenters the Top 40 with Merry Christmas (Sony Music CG), improving 59-34, and Bing Crosby’s Christmas Classics (UMC/Virgin) is up 90-36.