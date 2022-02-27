Ed Sheeran’s ‘Equals’ Beats Debuts From Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Sea Power In U.K. Chart Battle

It was a tight battle, but in the end Ed Sheeran’s = (equals) reigned supreme in the U.K. chart race to a claim a fourth title.

Since its release last November, Sheeran’s latest Asylum LP has accumulated more than 524,000 chart sales in the U.K., where platinum is certified with 300,000 combined units.

The English singer and songwriter holds off a spirited start from Bad Boy Chiller Crew, whose Disrespectful (Relentless) bows at No. 2, for the week’s highest new entry.

Disrespectful is the second mixtape from the Bradford dance act, comprised of Gareth “GK” Kelly, Kane Welsh and Sam “Clive” Robinson.

Earlier in the week, Sea Power (formerly British Sea Power) was eyeing top spot with Everything Was Forever (Golden Chariot), their eighth studio album. The album falls at No. 4 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, for the rock band’s career best chart appearance.

Another new arrival in the Top 10 is Metronomy, the alternative pop-rock group whose fifth studio album Small World (Because Music), starts at No. 7, equaling their previous peak with 2014’s Love Letters. Small World tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart this week.

Following his appearance on the Super Bowl Half Time Show, Eminem’s Curtain Call – The Hits (Interscope) lifts 8-6, its highest position since its release back in December 2005.

Also new to the Top 40 is London post-punk band White Lies, whose As I Try Not to Fall Apart (PIAS Recordings) starts at No. 14, while Nashville rock act Goodbye June earn a first appearance in the top tier with See Where the Night Goes (Earache), new at No. 33.