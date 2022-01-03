Ed Sheeran and Elton John Return to No. 1 on U.K. Chart With ‘Merry Christmas’

Ed Sheeran & Elton John complete 2021 with another U.K. No. 1 as “Merry Christmas” (Atlantic) returns to the summit for a third non-consecutive week.

“Merry Christmas” replaces LadBaby’s record-breaking novelty hit “Sausage Rolls For Everyone” (down 1-29 via FRTYFVE) which also features the British pop singers.

With = (equals via Asylum) ruling the Official U.K. Albums Chart this week, Sheeran completes another chart double. According to the OCC, = is his third album to log at least one week as part of a U.K. chart double.

Meanwhile, a host of Christmas tunes climb the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published Dec. 31, including The Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York” featuring Kirsty MacColl (up 7-4 via Warner Bros), Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (up 9-5 via MCA), Michael Buble’s “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” (11-7 via Reprise), George Ezra’s “Come On Home For Christmas” (10-8 via Columbia), Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” (15-9 via Sony Music) and Chris Rea’s “Driving Home for Christmas” (via Warner Bros).

Several holiday classics impact the Top 20 for the first time: Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (No. 16 via MCA), Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” (No. 17 via Parlophone), Olivia Dean’s “The Christmas Song” (No. 19 via EMI), 20 hit in the UK, and “One More Sleep” by Leona Lewis (No. 20 via Syco Music).