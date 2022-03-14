Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ Makes History as the Longest-Charting Billboard Hot 100 Hit Ever Among Women

Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating” logs a 70th week on the Billboard Hot 100 (on the chart dated March 19, 2022), rewriting the record for the most weeks ever spent on the survey for a song by a woman. It one-ups the 69-week run of LeAnn Rimes’ “How Do I Live” in 1997-98.

Among all acts, “Levitating” is just the fifth single to spend at least 70 weeks on the Hot 100, dating to the chart’s August 1958 inception. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” amassed a record 90 frames in 2019-21.

“Levitating” rose to No. 2 on the Hot 100 dated May 22, 2021, and, sparked by its longevity, reigned as the top title on Billboard‘s 2021 year-end Hot 100 Songs chart. (It has spent 41 weeks in the top 10, the most for a song by a woman and second overall only to the 57-week top 10 run of “Blinding Lights.”)

“It’s nice after you work so hard, especially despite the pandemic, when you’ve got limited resources,” Lipa marveled to Billboard upon learning of the top year-end Hot 100 status for “Levitating.” “So, it means a lot to me. ‘Levitating’ doing its thing on the Billboard chart is absolutely surreal. That song has been my baby for so long, and to have it out in the world, and for people’s response to be the way that it is … it’s just absolutely mind-blowing to me. I’m really, really, really grateful for it all.”

“Levitating” is also the longest-charting Hot 100 hit in the history of Warner Records.

Here’s a rundown of the songs to spend the most time on the Hot 100. Notably, three of the elite 20 titles with at least 60 weeks on the chart appear on the latest, March 19-dated ranking: In addition to “Levitating” (which is also drawing renewed, if not exactly welcome, attention as the subject of two recently-filed copyright infringement lawsuits), at No. 16, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” adds a second week at No. 1, in its 60th total frame, and The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” places at No. 17, in its 62nd week.

90, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, No. 1 (four weeks), April 4, 2020

87, “Radioactive,” Imagine Dragons, No. 3, July 6, 2013

79, “Sail,” AWOLNATION, No. 17, Oct. 12, 2013

76, “I’m Yours,” Jason Mraz, No. 6, Sept. 20, 2008

70, “Levitating,” Dua Lipa, No. 2, May 22, 2021

69, “How Do I Live,” LeAnn Rimes, No. 2, Dec. 13, 1997

68, “Counting Stars,” OneRepublic, No. 2, Jan. 18, 2014

68, “Party Rock Anthem,” LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock, No. 1 (six weeks), July 16, 2011

65, “Rolling in the Deep,” Adele, No. 1 (seven weeks), May 21, 2011

65, “You Were Meant for Me”/”Foolish Games,” Jewel, No. 2, April 19, 1997

64, “Before He Cheats,” Carrie Underwood, No. 8, June 2, 2007

62, “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, No. 1 (two weeks), May 8, 2021

62, “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett feat. Charlie Puth, No. 3, Nov. 21, 2020

62, “Ho Hey,” The Lumineers, No. 3, Dec. 29, 2012

62, “You and Me,” Lifehouse, No. 5, Aug. 27, 2005

61, “Circles,” Post Malone, No. 1 (three weeks), Nov. 30, 2019

61, “Demons,” Imagine Dragons, No. 6, Dec. 7, 2013

60, “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals, No. 1 (two weeks to-date), March 12, 2022

60, “Need You Now,” Lady A, No. 2, March 20, 2010

60, “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix),” Los Del Rio, No. 1 (14 weeks), Aug. 3, 1996

*through Hot 100 dated March 19, 2022