Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance The Night’ Shuffles Into Lead on U.K. Midweek Chart

For the first time in two-and-a-half months, the U.K.’s singles chart is set to crown a new leader. And, right now, that crown looks like a good fit for Dua Lipa.

The pop superstar leads the midweek chart with “Dance The Night” (via Warner Records), one of several hits from Barbie.

If it swings to the top, up 3-1, “Dance The Night” would be Lipa’s fourth U.K. leader, following “New Rules”; “One Kiss “with Calvin Harris; and “Cold Heart,” her collaboration with Elton John, remixed by PNAU.

Barbie has now passed the US$1 billion milestone at the global box office, and the hit film’s influence can been seen up and down the U.K.’s chart blast. Indeed, it’s an all-Barbie top two, as Billie Eilish’s ballad “What Was I Made For?” slots into second place, less than 1,000 chart units behind “Dance The Night,” the Official Charts Company reports. Other cuts from Barbie: The Album making a midweek mark include “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua (at No. 7); “Speed Drive” by Charli XCX (No. 14); “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling (No. 16); and Lizzo’s “Pink” (No. 34).

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” (Geffen) completes the midweek podium, at No. 3, while the Grammy-winning pop star is poised to nab the top new entry on the national survey with “Bad Idea Right,” the latest track lifted from her forthcoming sophomore album GUTS. It’s new at No. 5 on the Official Chart Update.

Also set to make a dent on the chart is Fred Again’s “I Adore U” (Atlantic). It’s set to bow at No. 11, for what would be a career-high from the smoking hot Mercury Prize-nominated DJ and producer.

It would appear that Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” (Live Yours/Neighbourhood) has run its final race. The hit song led the national chart for 10 consecutive weeks, but is set to tumble not just from summit, but out of the top 10. Based on sales and streaming data published by the OCC, “Sprinter” will drop to No. 12.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday, Aug. 18.

