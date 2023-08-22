Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo In Close Race For U.K. No. 1

It’s tight at the top of the midweek U.K. chart, as singles by Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo joust for the crown.

As it stands, Lipa’s Barbie cut “Dance The Night” (via Warner Records) leads Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” (Interscope) and Rodrigo’s “Vampire” (Geffen), respectively.

According to the Official Charts Company, less than 1,000 chart units currently separate the top three.

Lupa will hope for a different result from last week, when “Dance The Night” led on the chart blast, only to be pipped by Eilish in the finals days of the chart week.

If it holds its spot, “Dance The Night” would give Lipa a fourth U.K. chart topper, and her first as a solo artist since “New Rules” back in 2017.

If “Vampire” takes flight and snatches the crown, it would give Rodrigo a third leader after “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U,” both from 2021.

“What Was I Made For?” last Friday (Aug. 18) became Elish’s second U.K. No. 1 single, following her Academy Award-winning James Bond single, “No Time To Die.” And it led an historic tally, on which the top six singles were all recorded by solo female artists.

The Official Chart Update is Girl Powered once again, as female solo artists rule positions 1-6, including Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (holding at No. 4 via EMI), Peggy Gou’s “(It Goes Like) Nanana” (up 6-5 via XL Recordings) and Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” (Ministry of Sound) set to rise 19-6, for a new high.

Also, Becky Hill’s “Disconnect” (Polydor) with Chase & Status is on the brink of a new peak, up 9-7 on the chart blast, while Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua’s “Barbie World” (Atlantic/Capitol/Republic) dips 7-9, bringing to eight the total of female-led singles in the midweek top 10.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday, Aug. 25.

