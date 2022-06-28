Drake Simultaneously Rules Hot 100, Billboard 200 & Artist 100 Charts for Record 16th Week

Drake attends the LA Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 4, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Drake returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 2), reigning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a 37th total week on the strength of his new LP Honestly, Nevermind.

The set debuts atop the Billboard 200 with 204,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate, marking his 11th No. 1 album. He ties Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand for the third-most leaders, after The Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14).

Drake concurrently debuts 13 songs from Honestly, Nevermind on the Billboard Hot 100, led by “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage, at No. 1. The track likewise earns Drake his 11th No. 1 hit, tying him with Whitney Houston for the seventh most.

This is the 16th week that Drake has simultaneously ruled the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts, extending his record for the most such triples (since the Artist 100 launched in 2014). Here’s a look at every act to achieve the trifecta:

Most Weeks Ruling the Hot 100, Billboard 200 & Artist 100 Charts Simultaneously:

16, Drake

10, Taylor Swift

9, Adele

5, The Weeknd

2, Ariana Grande

2, Ed Sheeran

2, Harry Styles

1, Justin Bieber

1, BTS

1, Camila Cabello

1, Future

1, Kendrick Lamar

As Drake jumps 13-1 on the Artist 100, he also extends his records for the most weeks spent in the chart’s top five (163 weeks) and top 10 (240). He also holds the record for the most total weeks spent on the ranking: 417.

Meanwhile, Drake’s 37 weeks atop the Artist 100 are the most among males, and second overall only to Taylor Swift’s 50.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.