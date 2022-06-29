Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Drake, Post Malone & Kendrick Lamar

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Drake’s new album Honestly, Nevermind, plus a face-off between Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Which album will be higher on next week’s Billboard 200: Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache or Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers?

Answer: Twelve Carat Toothache. Post Malone’s new album ranks at No. 7 on the latest Billboard 200 (dated July 2), while Lamar’s latest LP places at No. 9.

And: Drake released his album Honestly, Nevermind June 17. Will all 13 of its proper songs be in the top 20 of next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Yes or No?

Answer: No. Still, Drake places six songs from the set in the Hot 100’s top 20, including “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage, at No. 1, while the album launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Drake lands his 11th leaders on both the Hot 100 and Billboard 200.

This week’s questions are:

After debuting on this week’s Hot 100 from just three days of activity, will Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” be in the top 10 of next week’s chart: Yes or No?

And: Chris Brown has scored 10 top 10 albums on the Billboard 200. Will his latest release, Breezy, be his 11th upon its debut next week: Yes or No?

