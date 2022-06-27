Here Are All the Hot 100 Records That Drake Has (And Hasn’t) Broken

Drake reacts after attending the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Jan. 14, 2022 in Miami.

Every recent Drake release brings its share of Billboard chart history, and his newest LP Honestly, Nevermind is no different.

Drake has shattered longstanding chart records over the past several years, reaching new highs with each new project. He even ranked as Billboard’s No. 1 Top Artist of the 2010s.

On the latest, July 2-dated charts, Honestly, Nevermind blasts in atop the Billboard 200, and the set’s “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage, launches atop the Billboard Hot 100. He’s the first solo male to debut atop the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 in the same week twice; his Certified Lover Boy and “Way 2 Sexy” soared in atop the respective surveys dated Sept. 18, 2021. (Taylor Swift is the only other act with multiple such starts, with a record three.)

Meanwhile, Drake adds yet another record to his repertoire as he ties The Beatles for the most top five hits in the Hot 100’s history: 29 each. The Beatles had been the sole owners of that record for 55 years. Along with the top five record, Drake also holds the records for the most top 10, top 20, top 40 and overall Hot 100 entries, dating to the chart’s Aug. 4, 1958, inception.

As Drake makes more history, here’s a look at all the Hot 100 records that the superstar has broken in his career, and those he hasn’t (yet).

Most Top Five Billboard Hot 100 Hits: 29 (tied for the record with The Beatles)

Most Top 10 Hot 100 Hits: 58

Most Top 20 Hot 100 Hits: 99

Most Top 40 Hot 100 Hits: 157

Most Hot 100 Hits: 276

Most No. 2-Peaking Hot 100 Hits: 7

Most No. 1 Hot 100 Debuts: 7

Most Top 5 Hot 100 Debuts: 19

Most Top 10 Hot 100 Debuts: 43

Most Top 20 Hot 100 Debuts: 76

Most Top 40 Hot 100 Debuts: 124

Most Consecutive Weeks Spent on the Hot 100: 431 (2009-17)

Most Simultaneous Top 5 Hot 100 Hits: 5 (on the Sept. 18, 2021-dated chart, matching The Beatles, April 4, 1964)

Most Simultaneous Top 10 Hot 100 Hits: 9 (Sept. 18, 2021)

Most Simultaneous Top 20 Hot 100 Hits: 14 (Sept. 18, 2021)

Most Simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 Hits: 21 (July 14, 2018, Sept. 18, 2021)

Most Simultaneous Hot 100 Hits: 27 (July 14, 2018)

Most Top 10 Hot 100 Hits From One Album: 9 (Certified Lover Boy)

And now, here are some of the most notable Hot 100 records that Drake hasn’t broken — at least so far:

Most No. 1 Hits

Drake has tallied 11 No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 in his career, the most among rappers. Among all artists, though, he’s tied with Whitney Houston for the seventh-most after The Beatles (20), Mariah Carey (19), Rihanna (14), Michael Jackson (13), The Supremes and Madonna (12 each).

Most Cumulative Weeks Spent at No. 1

Drake has spent a combined 54 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in his career. That’s the fourth-most, after Mariah Carey (87), Rihanna (60) and The Beatles (59).

Most Cumulative Weeks Spent in the Top 10

Drake has spent 334 total weeks in the top 10 of the Hot 100 (combining the totals of all his 58 top 10s), the second-most after Rihanna (360).

Most Consecutive Weeks Spent in the Top 10

Drake spent 51 consecutive weeks in the Hot 100’s top 10 in 2015-16, thanks to “Hotline Bling,” Rihanna’s Drake-featuring “Work,” “Summer Sixteen” and “One Dance,” featuring WizKid and Kyla. That’s the fourth-longest unbroken run in the top 10, after Katy Perry’s 69-week run in 2010-11, The Chainsmokers’ 61-weeks in 2016-17 and Justin Bieber’s 59 weeks in 2021-22.

Most Weeks Simultaneously Topping the Hot 100 & Billboard 200

Drake has doubled-up atop both charts simultaneously on eight different occasions in his career, the third-most of all time after The Beatles and Whitney Houston, who have doubled for 12 weeks apiece.

Most No. 1 Hits in a Calendar Year

Drake biggest year, in terms of No. 1 singles, was 2018, where he scored three of his 11 No. 1 hits: “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What” and “In My Feelings.” The record for the most No. 1 hits earned in a calendar year belongs to the Beatles, who earned six in 1964: “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Love Me Do,” “A Hard Day’s Night” and “I Feel Fine.” (Notably, Drake scored a fourth leader, though uncredited, in 2018, on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.” Drake is heavily featured on the one-week No. 1 hit, but is not officially credited on the song. Therefore, it does not count towards his official chart history.)

Song With the Most Weeks Spent at No. 1

Drake’s longest-running No. 1 hit is “God’s Plan” (11 weeks in 2018). Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, holds the all-time longevity record, with 19 weeks spent at No. 1.

Song With the Most Weeks Spent in the Top 5

Drake’s longest-running top 5 hit is “God’s Plan” (22 weeks). The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds the record for the most weeks spent in the region, with 43 weeks.

Song With the Most Weeks Spent in the Top 10

Drake’s longest-running top 10 hit is “God’s Plan” (26 weeks). The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds the record for the most weeks spent in the region, with 57 weeks.

Song With the Most Weeks Spent in the Top 20

Drake’s longest-running top 20 hit is “No Guidance” (Chris Brown featuring Drake) (31 weeks). The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds the record for the most weeks spent in the region, with 80 weeks.

Song With the Most Weeks Spent in the Top 40

Drake’s longest-running top 40 hit is “No Guidance” (Chris Brown featuring Drake) (44 weeks). The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds the record for the most weeks spent in the region, with 86 weeks.

Song With the Most Weeks Spent on the Billboard Hot 100

Drake’s longest-running hit is “No Guidance” (Chris Brown featuring Drake) (46 total weeks). The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds the record for the most weeks spent on the chart, with 90 weeks.