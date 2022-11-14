Drake and 21 Savage Dominate U.K. Chart With ‘Her Loss’

Move over Taylor Swift, Drake and 21 Savage are the new rulers of the U.K. albums chart.

On the latest survey, published last Friday (Nov. 11), Her Loss (via OVO/Republic Records) roars to No. 1, for Savage’s first-ever U.K. leader, and Drake’s fifth, following Views (2016), Scorpion (2018), Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020), and Certified Lover Boy (2021).

The collaborative hip-hop sets ends the reign of Swift’s Midnights (EMI) at two weeks. Midnights dips 1-2 on the current Official U.K. Albums Chart.

Starting at No. 3 is First Aid Kit’s Palomino (Columbia), the second top 5 from the Swedish folk duo (sister act comprising sisters Johanna and Sara Söderberg) following 2018’s Ruins (No. 3).

Also enjoying a top flight entry is Luke Evans’ sophomore studio LP A Song For You (BMG), new at No. 4 for the actor and singer’s first appearance in the top 5. That’s an improvement on the No. 11 peak for Evans’ 2019 debut, At Last.

Meanwhile, Japanese-Australian singer and songwriter Joji bows at No. 13 with Smithereens (12tone Music/Warner), his third album and the followup to 2020’s Nectar (No. 6 peak).

Irish crooner Daniel O’Donnell enjoys a 42nd top 40 entry with I Wish You Well (DMG TV), new at No. 16.

British electronic punks the Prodigy return to the top 20 with The Fat Of The Land (XL Recordings), their third studio effort. The album, which features the hits “Firestarter,” “Breathe” and “Smack My B**** Up,” reenters at No. 19 following the release of a 25th anniversary edition, spanning two LPs. Fat Of The Land peaked at No. 1 after its original release in 1997, and it’s the leader on the latest Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Finally, Liverpool rock band Crawlers make their first impression on the Official Chart with their debut mixtape Loud Without Noise (Polydor), at No. 22, while U.K. jazz quintet Ezra Collective enjoys a first top 40 slot with Where I’m Meant To Be (Partisan), new at No. 24. Ezra Collective previously charted with You Can’t Steal My Joy, which peaked at No. 70 following its release in 2019.