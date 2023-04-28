Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Spin Bout U’ Rules Rap Airplay Chart

Drake and 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” lifts to No. 1 on Billboard’s Rap Airplay chart dated May 6, extending Drake’s record for the most leaders in the list’s history.

In the April 21-27 tracking week, “Spin” accumulated 20.5 million airplay audience impressions, according to Luminate.

The song is Drake’s chart-leading 41st Rap Airplay No. 1, pushing him 28 leaders ahead of the next-closest act, Lil Wayne, with 13. (Rap Airplay began as a weekly survey in February 1999.)

“Spin” is 21 Savage’s fourth Rap Airplay ruler, and his and Drake’s second each of 2023, following their “Rich Flex,” which led for five weeks beginning in January. It’s their third together overall; the pair also reigned with “Jimmy Cooks,” for two weeks last November.

Most No. 1s, Rap Airplay:

41, Drake

13, Lil Wayne

10, Kanye West

9, Jay-Z

8, Nicki Minaj

7, 50 Cent

7, Cardi B

7, T.I.

6, Chris Brown

6, Nelly

Drake first topped Rap Airplay with “Best I Ever Had” in 2009, while 21 Savage first reigned as featured on Post Malone’s “Rockstar” in 2017.

Concurrently, “Spin” rises 4-2 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and 6-5 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

The latest, April 29-dated Billboard Hot 100 shows “Spin” at No. 45, after hitting No. 5 upon its debut in November. In addition to its radio airplay, the song earned 7.5 million official U.S. streams in the April 14-20 tracking week.

Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, the parent album of “Spin,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in November and has earned 1.7 million equivalent album units to date.