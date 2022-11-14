Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Rich Flex’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Global 200 Chart

Drake and 21 Savage‘s “Rich Flex” starts strong, launching at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Concurrently, Drake places eight songs in the top 10, including seven with 21 Savage, from the pair’s collaborative LP Her Loss, which bounds in at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 albums chart.

Meanwhile, Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” rebounds for a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Elsewhere, Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz‘s “Miss You” hits the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, jumping 14-8.

The two global charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Drake & 21 Savage ‘Flex’ Atop Global 200

Drake soars in with eight debuts in the Global 100’s top 10, including seven with 21 Savage, with all eight tracks from their new collaborative album Her Loss.

Here’s a recap of the eight songs new in the Global 200’s top 10 – all by Drake and 21 Savage unless otherwise noted:

No. 1, “Rich Flex”

No. 3, “Major Distribution”

No. 5, “On BS”

No. 6, “Pussy & Millions” (feat. Travis Scott)

No. 7, “Spin Bout U”

No. 8, “Circo Loco”

No. 9, “Privileged Rappers”

No. 10, “BackOutsideBoyz” (Drake)

“Rich Flex” leads with 93.9 million streams and 3,000 sold worldwide in the Nov. 4-10 tracking week.

Drake adds his second Global 200 No. 1 since the chart began, after “What’s Next” debuted atop the March 20, 2021-dated chart. 21 Savage achieves his first leader on the list.

Drake concurrently ups his total to 27 Global 200 top 10s, the most of any act since the survey started. 21 Savage pushes his count to 12 top 10s. Plus, thanks to his featured turn on the chart’s No. 6 song, Travis Scott earns his fourth Global 200 top 10.

Meanwhile, Drake becomes the only artist to have logged at least eight songs in the Global 200’s top 10 twice. Prior to this week’s bounty of eight top 10s courtesy of Her Loss, he posted eight alongside the chart arrival of his album Certified Lover Boy (Sept. 18, 2021). In the only week in which an artist has notched more simultaneous top 10s, Taylor Swift infused the tier with nine songs two weeks ago.

Speaking of Swift, her “Anti-Hero” slips to No. 2 on the Global 200 after spending its first two weeks on the chart at No. 1, while Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” descends 2-4 following four weeks at the summit.

Smith & Petras Return to No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” rebounds from No. 2 for a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 58.4 million streams (down 4%) and 7,000 downloads sold (down 10%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Nov. 4-10 tracking week.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” slips to No. 2 after two weeks at No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.; David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” rises 4-3, after hitting No. 2; Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” debuts at No. 4; and Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” lifts 7-5, after reaching No. 3.

Drake and 21 Savage also start at No. 10 on Global Excl. U.S. with “Major Distribution.” The former now boasts four top 10s since the chart began, while the latter scores his first.

Plus, Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz’s “Miss You” bounds 14-8 on Global Excl. U.S. with 31.6 million streams (up 3%) and 2,000 sold (up 12%) outside the U.S. The song (whose official video premiered Oct. 27) marks the first top 10 on the chart for both the California-born Oliver Tree and Germany native Schulz. The former previously hit No. 22 with “Life Goes On” in October 2021, while the latter hit a prior-best No. 73 peak with “All We Got,” featuring KIDDO, in February 2021.

