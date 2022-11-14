All 16 Songs From Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Debut on the Hot 100

Drake and 21 Savage score a momentous week on the new Nov. 19-dated Billboard Hot 100, as all 16 songs from the pair’s new collaborative album Her Loss debut in the chart’s top 40.

Her Loss launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 404,000 equivalent album units earned in the Nov. 4-10 tracking week, according to Luminate. That’s the third largest one-week sum this year, after the opening weeks of Taylor Swift’s Midnights (1.578 million, Nov. 5) and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (521,000, June 4).

The new set also tallied 513.56 million on-demand official streams for its 16 tracks in its opening week, the fourth highest single-week sum ever for an album. The biggest streaming weeks were achieved by the arrivals of Drake’s Scorpion (745.92 million, 2018), and Certified Lover Boy (743.67 million, 2021) and Swift’s Midnights (549.26 million, two weeks ago).

Drake adds his 12th Billboard 200 No. 1, the third-most after The Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14), while 21 Savage secures his third.

Here’s a recap of all 16 tracks from Her Loss on the latest Hot 100, all of which are debuts.

Rank, Artist Billing, Title:

No. 2, Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

No. 3, Drake & 21 Savage, “Major Distribution”

No. 4, Drake & 21 Savage, “On BS”

No. 5, Drake & 21 Savage, “Spin Bout U”

No. 6, Drake & 21 Savage feat. Travis Scott, “Pussy & Millions”

No. 7, Drake & 21 Savage, “Privileged Rappers”

No. 8, Drake & 21 Savage, “Circo Loco”

No. 9, Drake, “BackOutsideBoyz”

No. 11, Drake & 21 Savage, “Hours in Silence”

No. 12, Drake & 21 Savage, “Broke Boys”

No. 14, Drake & 21 Savage, “Treacherous Twins”

No. 15, Drake, “Middle of the Ocean”

No. 16, Drake, “Jumbotron Shit Poppin”

No. 18, Drake & 21 Savage, “More M’s”

No. 19, Drake, “I Guess It’s Fuck Me”

No. 27, 21 Savage, “3AM on Glenwood”

(Drake has three additional hits on the latest Hot 100: “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage, ranks at No. 31; Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, places at No. 41; and DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby stands at No. 100. The songs debuted and peaked at Nos. 1, 1 and 5, respectively.)

Drake extends his records for the most top five Hot 100 hits (34), as well as the most top 10s (67), top 20 hits (115), top 40 hits (173), and total entries (293).

21 Savage ups his career totals to eight top five titles, 13 top 10s, 23 top 20 hits, 35 top 40 hits and 75 total entries.

Meanwhile, this is just the fourth week ever in which an artist has placed at least seven songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 simultaneously. Here’s a look at every such occurrence:

10, Taylor Swift, Nov. 5, 2022

9, Drake, Sept. 18, 2021

8, Drake, Nov. 19, 2022

7, Drake, July 14, 2018

7, 21 Savage, Nov. 19, 2022

Further, with 15 songs in the latest Hot 100’s top 20, Drake sets a new record for the most simultaneous top 20 hits. Drake tallied 14 concurrent top 20 hits on Sept. 18, 2021, concurrent with the chart start of Certified Lover Boy, and Swift matched that total two weeks ago with the chart arrival of Midnights.

Plus, Drake has now charted 40 songs on the Hot 100 in 2022 alone, tying Lil Baby for the most this year so far. 21 Savage has now, aptly, charted 21.