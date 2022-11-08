Drake And 21 Savage Set to Dethrone Taylor Swift on U.K. Albums Chart

After two weeks at the top of the U.K. albums chart, Taylor Swift’s golden run could come undone by Drake and 21 Savage.

The hip-hop pairing leads the midweek U.K. chart with Her Loss (via OVO/Republic Records), their first collaborative collection.

If it holds its position, Her Loss will become Drake’s fifth leader, after Views (from 2016), Scorpion (2018), Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020), and Certified Lover Boy (2021), and Savage’s first.

Swift’s 10th and latest album Midnights (EMI) dips 1-2 on the Official Chart Update, after a two-week stint at the summit. Though nothing is certain as the race enters the second half. Swift, meanwhile, is en route to a third consecutive week atop the Official U.K. Albums chart with “Anti-Hero,” which leads the midweek survey.

Further down the albums chart blast, Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit eye third spot with Palomino (Columbia), their fifth studio album. If it maintains its course, Palomino will give the act (Johanna and Sara Söderberg) a second top 5 effort, after 2018’s Ruins peaked at No. 3.

Close behind is Welsh entertainer Luke Evans’ A Song For You (BMG), new at No. 4 on the midweek survey, for what would be a career best chart position.

The top 5 on the chart blast is completed by the Prodigy’s third album The Fat of the Land (XL Recordings), which is re-issued to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The set, which yielded the hits “Breathe,” “Firestarter” and “Smack My B**** Up” hit No. 1 on both sides of the Atlantic following its original release in 1997.

Veteran Irish crooner Daniel O’Donnell could bag his 20th top 10 album with I Wish You Well (DMG TV), new at No. 6 on the midweek survey, while Japanese-Australian singer and songwriter Joji (real name George Kosunoki Miller) could snag his second top 10, with Smithereens (12Tone Music) eyeing a No. 8 bow.

Finally, Girl Power is back, as Spice Girls’ 1997 album Spiceworld (UMR/Virgin) makes a splash on the midweek chart at No. 12. The pop group’s sophomore album debuted at No. 1 following its initial release, and enjoys boost thanks to the release of a 25th anniversary edition.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday (Nov. 11).