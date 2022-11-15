Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Circo Loco’ Leads Hot Trending Songs Chart for Second Week

For the second week in a row, Drake and 21 Savage’s “Circo Loco” heads up Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, crowning the Nov. 19-dated survey.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday.

“Circo Loco,” from the duo’s new album Her Loss, first topped the Nov. 12 list. The song has been the subject of debate on Twitter due to its lyrics referencing the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion by Tory Lanez in 2020, with the former recently decrying the track.

In all, 10 of the chart’s 20 positions are from Her Loss’ tracklist, reflecting the album’s continued buzz on Twitter. The set concurrently launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while the entirety of the full-length debuts on the Billboard Hot 100.

The week’s highest Hot Trending Songs debut belongs to GloRilla, whose “Nut Quick” starts at No. 2. The dressing down of one of the rapper’s potential flings is one of nine tracks on her new project Anyway Life’s Great, released Nov. 11.

The other non-Drake/21 Savage song in top 10 is Sidhu Moose Wala’s posthumous release “Vaar,” which bows at No. 10. The Indian artist, real name Shubhdeep Sidhu, recorded the song before his May 29 shooting death. “Vaar” is his second posthumous premiere, following “SYL” in June.

