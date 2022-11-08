×
Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Circo Loco’ Launches Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart

The song leads an onslaught of nine entries on the latest ranking from the duo's collaborative album 'Her Loss.'

Drake and 21 Savage perform during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Tracks from Drake and 21 Savage‘s new joint album Her Loss infuse Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, dated Nov. 12, paced by “Circo Loco” at No. 1.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday.

The recently relaunched Hot Trending Songs ranking features nine songs from Her Loss, as users tweeted about the then-upcoming release’s tracklist, which was shared Nov. 3, one day before the album’s arrival.

“Circo Loco” drew a larger amount of virality than the rest of the 16-song tracklist due to a controversial lyric referencing Megan Thee Stallion allegedly having been shot by Tory Lanez in 2020.

The Drake-only track “Middle of the Ocean” follows at No. 2, with album opener “Rich Flex” at No. 4.

JIN’s “The Astronaut,” which debuted on the Nov. 5-dated survey at No. 5, is the week’s top returning song, at a new No. 3 high. Joji’s “1AM Freestyle” rounds out the top five at No. 5, joined by his “Die for You” (No. 12) and “Dissolve” (No. 20), all from his newly released album Smithereens.

