Drake sends 13 songs from his new LP Honestly, Nevermind onto the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated July 2), extending his record for the most career entries on the survey to 263, among other unprecedented marks.

The 14-track album, released June 17, vaults in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 204,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending June 23, according to Luminate. It’s Drake ’s 11th leader, tying him with Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand for the third-most, after The Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14).

“Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage, launches at No. 1 on the Hot 100, likewise earning Drake his 11th No. 1 (and record-extending seventh No. 1 debut). He places an additional three songs in the top 10: former leader 1 “Wait for U” (by Future featuring Drake and Tems) at No. 4 and the new LP’s “Sticky” (No. 6) and “Falling Back” (No. 7).

Here’s a recap of Drake’s 14 entries on the latest Hot 100 (all of which are debuts except “Wait for U”):

Rank, Title

No. 1, “Jimmy Cooks,” feat. 21 Savage

No. 4, “Wait for U” (Future feat. Drake & Tems; down from No. 3, peaked at No. 1)

No. 6, “Sticky”

No. 7, “Falling Back”

No. 13, “Texts Go Green”

No. 14, “Massive”

No. 20, “Calling My Name”

No. 21, “A Keeper”

No. 23, “Currents”

No. 28, “Flight’s Booked”

No. 42, “Overdrive”

No. 47, “Liability”

No. 62, “Down Hill”

No. 66, “Tie That Binds”

As “Jimmy Cooks” debuts at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Drake adds his 29th career top five hit, tying The Beatles for the most in the chart’s 63-year history.

Drake also extends his own records for the most top 10s (55), top 20 hits (93), top 40 hits (148) and total entries (263).

All charts dated July 2 will update tomorrow (June 28) on Billboard.com.