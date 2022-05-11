Dove Cameron Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Led by Hit Single ‘Boyfriend’

Dove Cameron climbs to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated May 14) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the continued success of her biggest single, “Boyfriend.”

The track, released on Disruptor/Columbia Records, bullets to No. 34 on the latest Billboard Hot 100, after reaching a personal-best No. 31 a week earlier, with 30.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 23%), 6.7 million official U.S. streams and 1,500 downloads sold in the tracking week ending May 5, according to Luminate.

The song concurrently becomes Cameron’s first top 10 on the Pop Airplay chart, rising 11-8, and holds at its No. 15 high on Adult Pop Airplay.

Cameron previously sent four songs onto the Hot 100, all thanks to Disney’s Descendants franchise: “Rotten to the Core” (with Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart and Sofia Carson; No. 38 peak in 2015); “If Only” (No. 94, 2015); “It’s Goin’ Down” (billed as by the Descendants 2 Cast; No. 77, 2017); and “Night Falls” (with Carson, Stewart, Boyce, Thomas Doherty, China Anne McClain and Dylan Playfair; No. 84, 2019).

Elsewhere on Emerging Artists, Benson Boone re-enters at No. 5, besting his prior No. 12 high, thanks to his new single “In the Stars.” The track debuts at No. 82 on the Hot 100 (6.8 million streams, 2,000 sold), marking his second entry after “Ghost Town” (No. 100, November).

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard‘s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.

