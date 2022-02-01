Chart Rewind: In 1992, Doug Stone Dropped the Needle on a No. 1 ‘Country Song’

On Feb. 1, 1992, Doug Stone‘s “A Jukebox With a Country Song” notched its first of two weeks atop Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart. It stands as his lone multi-week No. 1 among four leaders.

Gene Nelson and Ronnie Samoset co-wrote the light-hearted hit, in which Stone rails against a honky-tonk renovation. (“Why’s everybody wearing suits and ties?” he wonders in the song.)

Stone was born Douglas Brooks in Atlanta on June 19, 1956, and eventually changed his name to avoid confusion with another artist breaking through at the same time: Garth Brooks.

From Stone’s first Hot Country Songs entry, fellow sardonic single “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box)” (No. 4, 1990), through “Little Houses” (No. 7, 1995), Stone rattled off 15 straight top 10s, encompassing his career total and reflecting his blend of humorous hits and sweetly sincere love songs. His three other No. 1s: “In a Different Light” (May 1991), “Too Busy Being in Love” (February 1993) and “Why Didn’t I Think of That” (August 1993).

Stone still tours and records and on Jan. 23, released an acoustic album featuring re-recordings of some of his biggest hits. “I never recorded a song I didn’t believe in 100%,” Stone says. “I think that has resonated with the fans.”