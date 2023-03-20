Donald J. Trump & J6 Prison Choir’s ‘Justice for All’ Debuts at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales Chart

Donald J. Trump and J6 Prison Choir’s “Justice for All” enters Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart (dated March 25) at No. 1. The recording sold 33,000 downloads March 10-16, according to Luminate.

Of the song’s sales in the tracking week, 39% occurred March 11, when its official video premiered on online video sharing platform Rumble.

All charts dated March 25 will update on Billboard.com Tuesday, March 21.

“Justice for All” is a recording of former U.S. President Trump and a group of men imprisoned for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. In the song, he recites the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance, mixed with the J6 Prison Choir singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

According to CNN, and as reported by Variety, the J6 Prison Choir requested that Trump be part of the song. He agreed and recorded his audio at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla. Per Forbes, the prisoners recorded their vocals by phone and the track was “reportedly produced by a major recording artist who [has] not [been] identified.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, a joint session of Congress was held at the U.S. Capitol during which electoral college votes were to be counted formalizing the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. Starting at 12 p.m. ET that day, at a rally at The Ellipse in Washington, Trump repeated his debunked allegations of voter fraud and urged his supporters to take action: “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” and that, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud or other irregularities during the 2020 election.

Subsequently, more than 2,000 reportedly breached barricades and entered the Capitol. That afternoon, Trump took to Twitter to say that he was “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem that occurred” and to tell supporters to “go home in peace.”

Five people died during the event or shortly before or after, with 138 police officers, among others, injured.

By early Jan. 7, the counting of electoral votes was completed and then-Vice President Mike Pence announced Biden President-elect and Kamala Harris Vice President-elect.

An impeachment of Trump, charged for incitement of insurrection in the attack, was held Jan. 13, 2021. He was acquitted in the February Senate trial, resulting in a 57-43 vote in favor of conviction, short of the 67 needed.

Nearly 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the attack on the Capitol in the over two years since it occurred.

The song’s video on Rumble is sourced to conservative commentator Ed Henry, who, according to Forbes, reportedly joined Trump to oversee the song’s creation, with recipients of funds, per Forbes, to be “vetted to make sure proceeds do not benefit families of people who assaulted a police officer.”