Don Broco Bags First U.K. Chart Crown With ‘Amazing Things’

Don Broco completes an unexpected win in the race to the U.K. No. 1 with Amazing Things (Sharptone), the English alternative rock outfit’s fourth studio album.

Amazing Things was released in digital formats in October 2021, though it initially managed a best of just No. 91 before tumbling out of the Top 100.

Now, following its overdue release on physical formats, the album sprints to the top of the Official U.K. Albums Chart, beating The Weeknd’s Dawn FM (Republic Records/XO) by almost 1,500 copies, the OCC reports.

Physical copies accounted for 98% of Amazing Things’ chart sales, to also lead the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and Record Store Chart.

Following its run to No. 1, each of the band’s four albums has peaked higher than the last, a streak that began with their debut 2012’s Priorities (No. 25), and continued with 2015’s Automatic (No. 6) and 2018’s Technology (No. 5).

The most downloaded album of the current chart cycle belongs to Liverpool folk singer Jamie Webster, whose sophomore studio album Moments (Modern Sky) bows at No. 3; the most-streamed album of the week is Ed Sheeran’s former leader Equals (Asylum), holding at No. 4 on the all-genres chart; and Welsh rockers Scarlet Rebels enjoy their first Top 10 appearance with See Through Blue (Earache), new at No. 7.

Finally, veteran rock band Jethro Tull scores a first Top 10 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart in 50 years, with The Zealot Gene (Century Media), new at No. 9. The Blackpool band’s last Top 10 appearance was 1972’s Living In The Past. The Zealot Game is Jethro’s 22nd studio album, and seventh Top 10.