Don Broco’s ‘Amazing Things’ Heading for U.K. No. 1

Don Broco’s aptly-titled Amazing Things (Sharptone) is cruising to No. 1 in the U.K., some three months after its original release.

The Bedford, England alternative rock group’s fourth LP digitally dropped last October, but, thanks to its release in physical permutations, the title pulls ahead on the midweek chart, the OCC reports.

Following its digital-only release, the album managed a best of No. 91, and tumbled from the Top 100 after just one week.

It Amazing Things holds its course when the latest Official U.K. Albums Chart is revealed late Friday, Don Broco will score a career-first No. 1, and third Top 10 release overall, after 2016’s Automatic (No. 6 peak) and 2018’s Technology (No. 5). The four-piece saw their 2012 debut album Priorities peak at No. 25.

Meanwhile, Liverpool singer and songwriter Jamie Webster is eyeing a career-best chart position with his second album Moments (Modern Sky), new at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update. Webster’s 2020 debut We Get By peaked at No. 6 and was the first-ever leader on the Official Folk Albums Chart.

Veteran Blackpool rock outfit Jethro Tull is cruising to a seventh U.K. Top 10 album and first since 1972 with The Zealot Gene (Century Media), new at No. 4 on the chart blast. Zealot is the band’s 22nd studio album and first batch of original material since 1999.

Further down the list, new releases from Scarlet Rebels (See Through Blue at No. 6 via Earache), former Mansun frontman Paul Draper (Cult Leader Tactics at No. 8 via Kscope) and Big Big Train (Welcome To The Planet at No. 10 via Big Big Train) are chasing Top 10 berths, while new releases from Eels (Extreme Witchcraft at No. 12 via E Works) and Saint Phnx (Happy Place at No. 13 via Atlantic) are positioned just outside the upper tier.