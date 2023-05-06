×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Dolly Parton Was ‘Alright,’ And No. 1: Hot Country Songs Chart Rewind to 1978

The legend notched her eighth Hot Country Songs leader with "It's All Wrong, But It's Alright."

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles, California. Harry Langdon/Getty Images

On May 6, 1978, Dolly Parton’s “It’s All Wrong, But It’s Alright,” began a two-week reign on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. It became her eighth of 25 No. 1s, the most among women.

The song was written solely by Parton and produced by Gary Klein. It was released as the second single from Parton’s LP Here You Come Again, which became her second of eight No. 1s on Top Country Albums.

Related

ACM co-hosts Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Promises Garth Brooks the ‘Best Night of Your Life’ at the ACM Awards

The set’s title track topped Hot Country Songs for five frames. It also became Parton’s first single to cross over to pop formats, reaching No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, marking her first of three top 10s. On Adult Contemporary, it reached No. 2, becoming her first of five top 10s.

In addition to two leaders as a recording artist, Parton has scored her greatest Hot 100 success as a writer: Whitney Houston’s cover of Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” reigned for 14 weeks in 1992-93.

Parton was born in Sevier County, Tenn., on Jan. 19, 1946. The icon is widely known for her infectious personality, unique vocal stylings, songwriting, acting and rousing live performances. Her legendary career led to her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last November. She has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1969.

On May 11 at 8 p.m. ET, Parton will co-host the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, to livestream on Amazon Prime Video, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, with fellow superstar Garth Brooks.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad