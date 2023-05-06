Dolly Parton Was ‘Alright,’ And No. 1: Hot Country Songs Chart Rewind to 1978

On May 6, 1978, Dolly Parton’s “It’s All Wrong, But It’s Alright,” began a two-week reign on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. It became her eighth of 25 No. 1s, the most among women.

The song was written solely by Parton and produced by Gary Klein. It was released as the second single from Parton’s LP Here You Come Again, which became her second of eight No. 1s on Top Country Albums.

The set’s title track topped Hot Country Songs for five frames. It also became Parton’s first single to cross over to pop formats, reaching No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, marking her first of three top 10s. On Adult Contemporary, it reached No. 2, becoming her first of five top 10s.

In addition to two leaders as a recording artist, Parton has scored her greatest Hot 100 success as a writer: Whitney Houston’s cover of Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” reigned for 14 weeks in 1992-93.

Parton was born in Sevier County, Tenn., on Jan. 19, 1946. The icon is widely known for her infectious personality, unique vocal stylings, songwriting, acting and rousing live performances. Her legendary career led to her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last November. She has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1969.

On May 11 at 8 p.m. ET, Parton will co-host the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, to livestream on Amazon Prime Video, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, with fellow superstar Garth Brooks.