Doja Cat Scores Third No. 1 on Pop Airplay Chart From ‘Planet Her’ With ‘Woman’

Doja Cat collects her third No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart from her album Planet Her, as “Woman” ascends to the top of the list dated April 9.

The song follows “Kiss Me More” (featuring SZA), which led for a week in July 2021 – and won the best pop duo/group performance Grammy Award on Sunday (April 3) – and “Need to Know,” which spent a week on top this February.

“Woman” is Doja Cat’s fourth Pop Airplay No. 1 overall. She previously reigned with “Say So,” from her prior LP Hot Pink, for six weeks beginning in May 2020.

(The Pop Airplay chart, which launched in October 1992, reflects total weekly plays, as tabulated by Luminate, formerly MRC Data, among its reporting panel of over 150 mainstream top 40 stations.)

Over the chart’s history, Planet Her, released on Kemosabe/RCA Records, is one of an elite 13 albums to have yielded at least three Pop Airplay No. 1s. It marks the first such honor for RCA.

Here’s an updated rundown of the exclusive club. Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream produced a record six Pop Airplay No. 1s, while Justin Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds, Lady Gaga’s The Fame and Taylor Swift’s 1989 each spun off four leaders.

Albums With 3 or More Pop Airplay No. 1s:

Artist, Album, No. 1s, Year(s)

Ace of Base, The Sign: “All That She Wants,” “The Sign,” “Don’t Turn Around,” 1993-94

Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill: “Ironic,” “You Learn,” “Head Over Feet,” 1996

Avril Lavigne, Let Go: “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” “I’m With You,” 2002-03

Justin Timberlake, FutureSex/LoveSounds: “SexyBack,” “My Love” (feat. T.I.), “What Goes Around…Comes Around,” “Summer Love,” 2006-07

Lady Gaga, The Fame, “Just Dance” (featuring Colby O’Donis), “Poker Face,” “LoveGame,” “Paparazzi,” 2009

Katy Perry, Teenage Dream: “California Gurls” (featuring Snoop Dogg), “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” “E.T.” (feat. Kanye West), “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.),” “The One That Got Away,” 2010-12

Maroon 5, Overexposed: “Payphone” (feat. Wiz Khalifa), “One More Night,” “Daylight,” 2012-13

Taylor Swift, 1989: “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Style,” “Bad Blood” (feat. Kendrick Lamar), “Wildest Dreams,” 2014-15

Justin Bieber, Purpose: “What Do You Mean?,” “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” 2015-16

Selena Gomez, Revival: “Good for You” (feat. A$AP Rocky), “Same Old Love,” “Hands to Myself,” 2015-16

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia: “Don’t Start Now,” “Break My Heart,” “Levitating,” 2020-21

Lil Nas X, Montero: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” “Industry Baby” (with Jack Harlow), “Thats What I Want,” 2021-22

Doja Cat, Planet Her: “Kiss Me More” (feat. SZA), “Need to Know,” “Woman,” 2021-22

“Woman” previously helped make history on the Rhythmic Airplay chart. The song became the fourth No. 1 on the survey from Planet Her, after “Kiss Me More,” “You Right,” with The Weeknd, and “Need to Know,” making the set the first by a female artist to generate as many as four leaders.

The Pop Airplay chart, and all rankings dated April 9, will update tomorrow, April 5, on billboard.com.