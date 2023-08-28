×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Doja Cat on Track For First U.K. No. 1 With ‘Paint The Town Red’

Less than 1,000 chart units separate "Paint The Town Red" from its nearest competitor.

Doja Cat
Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Doja Cat has one paw on the U.K. chart title.

The U.S. rapper, singer and songwriter leads the chart blast with “Paint The Town Red” (via RCA), which, if it holds its position, would mark her first U.K. chart crown.

Currently, according to the Official Charts Company, Doja Cat leads by a whisker. Less than 1,000 chart units separate “Paint The Town Red” from her all-female top 5 rivals, which include Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” (No. 2 via Interscope), Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (No. 3 via EMI), Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” (No. 4 via Interscope/Atlantic) and Peggy Gou’s “It Goes Like (Nanana)” (No. 5 via XL Recordings).

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Billie Eilish

Bou

Burna Boy

See latest videos, charts and news

In her career to date, Doja Cat has a U.K. chart best of No. 2 for 2020’s “Say So” and a No. 3 for 2021’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.

Related

Los Temerarios

After More Than 40 Years Together, Los Temerarios Are Separating: Exclusive

“Paint The Town Red,” the current leader in Australia, contains a sample of the Dionne Warwick classic from 1963 “Walk On By.” When the Official U.K. Singles Chart was published last Friday, Aug. 25, “Paint The Town Red” lifted 15-4 for a new peak, betting the best of Warwick’s original.

Based on early sales and streaming activity reported by the OCC, Dua Lipa’s stint at the chart summit is likely to end at one week, as her Barbie cut “Dance The Night” (Warner Records) looks set to tumble out the top 10.

There are, however, other dance tunes looking to rise in the top tier. Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s “Desire” (Columbia) could hit a new peak of No. 6, while Chase & Status, Bou and Flowdan’s “Baddadan” (EMI) is predicted to enter the top 10 for the first time at No. 8.

Miley Cyrus’ new single “Used To Be Young” (Columbia) could bag the week’s highest debut at No. 9, for what would give the U.S. pop singer her ninth U.K. top 10 and 24th top 40 appearance.

Finally, Selena Gomez is eyeing a 20th U.K. top 40 with “Single Soon” (Interscope), which, based on the chart blast, could enter at No. 17. Afrobeats star Burna Boy’s collaboration with London rapper Dave, “Cheat On Me” (Atlantic), could land at No. 20.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday, Sept. 1.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad