Doja Cat on Track For First U.K. No. 1 With ‘Paint The Town Red’

Doja Cat has one paw on the U.K. chart title.

The U.S. rapper, singer and songwriter leads the chart blast with “Paint The Town Red” (via RCA), which, if it holds its position, would mark her first U.K. chart crown.

Currently, according to the Official Charts Company, Doja Cat leads by a whisker. Less than 1,000 chart units separate “Paint The Town Red” from her all-female top 5 rivals, which include Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” (No. 2 via Interscope), Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (No. 3 via EMI), Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” (No. 4 via Interscope/Atlantic) and Peggy Gou’s “It Goes Like (Nanana)” (No. 5 via XL Recordings).

In her career to date, Doja Cat has a U.K. chart best of No. 2 for 2020’s “Say So” and a No. 3 for 2021’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.

“Paint The Town Red,” the current leader in Australia, contains a sample of the Dionne Warwick classic from 1963 “Walk On By.” When the Official U.K. Singles Chart was published last Friday, Aug. 25, “Paint The Town Red” lifted 15-4 for a new peak, betting the best of Warwick’s original.



Based on early sales and streaming activity reported by the OCC, Dua Lipa’s stint at the chart summit is likely to end at one week, as her Barbie cut “Dance The Night” (Warner Records) looks set to tumble out the top 10.

There are, however, other dance tunes looking to rise in the top tier. Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s “Desire” (Columbia) could hit a new peak of No. 6, while Chase & Status, Bou and Flowdan’s “Baddadan” (EMI) is predicted to enter the top 10 for the first time at No. 8.

Miley Cyrus’ new single “Used To Be Young” (Columbia) could bag the week’s highest debut at No. 9, for what would give the U.S. pop singer her ninth U.K. top 10 and 24th top 40 appearance.



Finally, Selena Gomez is eyeing a 20th U.K. top 40 with “Single Soon” (Interscope), which, based on the chart blast, could enter at No. 17. Afrobeats star Burna Boy’s collaboration with London rapper Dave, “Cheat On Me” (Atlantic), could land at No. 20.



All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday, Sept. 1.

